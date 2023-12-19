Who is Trace Crowe? All you need to know about the Korn Ferry Tour golfer who earned the 2024 PGA Tour card

Trace Crowe is a 27-year-old golfer who has officially secured his spot on the 2024 PGA Tour after an amazing performance on the Korn Ferry Tour. Born in October 1996, in Greenville, SC, and an alumnus of Auburn University, Crowe has quickly become a big name in the world of professional golf.

Crowe turned pro in 2020 and has since seen a series of of ups and downs in his career. The talented golfer clinched his 2024 PGA Tour card after a standout season on the Korn Ferry Tour, culminating in a memorable victory that showcased his skill, determination, and unwavering passion for the sport.

Throughout his golfing career, Crowe has demonstrated exceptional prowess, accumulating a substantial record of achievements. His notable statistics include an official money total of $353,623 on the Korn Ferry Tour and $151,933 on the PGA Tour, reflecting his consistent and commendable performance at the professional level.

Trace Crowe earned cards at PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Trace Crowe's journey to securing his 2024 PGA Tour card was not without its twists and turns, showcasing the resilience and determination that define his burgeoning career in professional golf.

The Auburn University alum found himself on the brink of PGA Tour qualification at this year's Korn Ferry Tour Championship, only to face a setback with weekend rounds of 76-74, which saw him fall just outside the top 30 on the season-long points list.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Trace Crowe acknowledged that he had perhaps let his emotions get the best of him, getting ahead of himself in the pursuit of his PGA Tour card.

Learning from this experience, he entered Q-School presented by Korn Ferry with a renewed focus and a determination not to miss out on his dream opportunity again, stating, “Let’s not miss out twice.”

The final round at Dye’s Valley became a testament to Crowe's growth and resilience. Displaying a newfound composure, he crafted a bogey-free front nine and capitalized on four birdies on the back nine, finishing at an impressive 11-under and securing a tie for second. Remarkably, he was one of only four players to card four rounds in the 60s, underscoring his consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

What makes Crowe's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he entered the 2023 season with only conditional Korn Ferry Tour status. A stroke of good fortune presented itself when fog delayed the start of the HomeTown Lenders Championship in April, leading to Chris Baker's withdrawal and Crowe stepping in.

Seizing the opportunity, Trace Crowe finished 11th that week, earning extra starts and igniting a successful season that culminated in his victory at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank three months later.