Brad Payne will be undertaking the caddying duties for Scottie Scheffler in the absence of Ted Scott on Saturday. Scottie Scheffler will be missing his caddie Ted Scott in the third round at the 2024 PGA Championship on Saturday, May 18, as the latter has to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 16 to 19, 2024. Ted Scott will be on Scottie Sheffler's beg for the first two rounds at Valhalla Golf Club. He will depart on Friday night and return late Saturday to caddie for the final round.

In his pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler said (via PGA Tour):

"That's something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first. It's the same thing for me as it is for my caddie. It was a pretty easy decision. He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date."

Scheffler was further asked who'd be accompanying him on Saturday. He said:

"He's the TOUR chaplain. His name is Brad and he's caddying for me on Saturday. I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies."

Brad Payne, a close friend of Scottie Scheffler, has caddied for the likes of Paul Stankowski and serves as a chaplain on the PGA Tour. Payne has played college golf at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Ted Scott has been on the bag for Scottie Scheffler from the 2022 PGA Tour season and the duo have had 10 PGA TOUR victories. Scott earlier caddied for Bubba Watson.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2024

In the pre-tournament conference, Scheffler also talked about his expectations from the 2024 PGA Championship. He said (via PGA Championship):

"I think with the weather forecast this week, it may not be -- the scores may not be as close to par as some other major championships. We'll see how the golf course plays. Like I said, I only played nine holes yesterday and today, so as the tournament goes on we'll see how the course plays."

He further said that he's expecting the scores to be lower than the 2024 Masters. He said (via PGA Championship):

"But with soft greens and soft fairways, I'd imagine the scores would be fairly low here. I don't know exactly what the winning score will be like, but I think it'll be -- scores would be a little bit lower, I think, than the last major."

Scottie Scheffler has had a splendid 2024 season. He has had six top-5 finishes and nine top-10 finishes in the 10 starts this season.

He started with a T5 at the Sentry and then finished at T17 at the American Express. He finished at T6 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He has had four wins this year including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and Masters Tournament.

He will head to the 2024 PGA Championship backed with a win at RBC Heritage last month at Harbour Town. He has made the cut in all of his last 35 tournaments.

Let's take a look at his performances this season:

The Sentry: T5 (267, -25)

The American Express: T17 (267, -21)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 (203, -13)

WM Phoenix Open: T3 (266, -18)

The Genesis Invitational: T10 (276, -8)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: 1 (273, -15)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (268, -20)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (269, -11)

Masters Tournament: 1 (277, -11)

RBC Heritage: 1 (265, -19)