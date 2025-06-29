Who is Will Gordon? All about the 28-YO who made headlines at the Rocket Classic

Will Gordon made headlines at the 2025 Rocket Classic after making a clutch finish to save his PGA Tour card. The 28-year-old entered the event at Detroit Golf Club needing to make the cut to keep his status on Tour.

Ad

Gordon birdied his final two holes on Friday to reach 6-under, the projected cutline. After sinking a key 6-footer on the 18th green, he broke down in tears, knowing how much was at stake. He went on to shoot 69 in each of the first three rounds and closed with a 71 on Sunday (June 29), finishing at 10-under and tied for 50th on the leaderboard.

“It hadn’t been the prettiest kind of last three, four years. But I always fight. I was just proud of keeping my head in it and fighting to the end," he said via PGAT's official website.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Gordon is a professional golfer from Davidson, North Carolina. Born on July 28, 1996, he turned professional in 2019 after a standout college career at Vanderbilt University. At Vanderbilt, he was named the 2019 SEC Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-America honors.

Gordon grew up playing golf in Davidson and even played a few rounds with NBA star Stephen Curry, who attended Davidson College at the time. He is also a fan of the Carolina Panthers and Davidson Wildcats basketball, with Cam Newton and Stephen Curry listed among his favorite athletes.

Ad

Apart from golf, Gordon enjoys snorkeling and traveling to the Caribbean. His favorite music artists include Eric Church, Mat Kearney, and Elevation Worship. He currently lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Will Gordon’s journey on the PGA Tour

Will Gordon first earned his PGA Tour card in 2020 but lost full status after the 2020-21 season. He regained it through the Korn Ferry Tour but faced another setback with a neck injury that sidelined him for five months last year. After returning in July, he struggled to regain form and finished 191st in the FedExCup standings.

Ad

This week’s Rocket Classic was his final start under a Major Medical Extension. Before this event, he had made only four cuts in 13 starts this season, with two top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

A top-three finish at the Rocket Classic would fully meet the terms of his medical extension. However, by making the cut, he has at least secured conditional status in the 126-150 FedExCup points category for the rest of the season, giving him more playing opportunities in the summer and fall.

Will Gordon now sits 136th in the FedExCup standings and 276th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will need to break into the top 100 by the end of the fall series at the RSM Classic to regain full PGA Tour membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More