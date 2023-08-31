Who will win the 2023 Portland Classic? LPGA golfers’ odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Portland Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, August 29 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. The event will have some of the LPGA Tour’s biggest names in contention for the $1.5 million prize purse. As for the bets, Hyo-Joo Kim and Nelly Korda are the two big favorites to win the event.
The event, featuring 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, has one of the strongest non-major fields of the season.
2023 Portland Classic odds
According to GNN, Hyo-Joo Kim is the outright favorite for the 2023 Portland Classic. The 28-year-old golfer comes into the event with 12-to-1 betting odds. Meanwhile, fan favorite Nelly Korda sits second on the odds list with 14-to-1.
Linn Grant and Nasa Hataoka share the third place on the odds list with 1600 odds. Lilia Vu (20-1), Rose Zhang (20-1), Ruoning Yin (20-1), Brooke Henderson (22-1), Charley Hull (22-1) and Xiyu Lin (22-1) are other top names on the odds list.
Here are the complete odds list for the 2023 Portland Classic:
- Hyo Joo Kim - 1200
- Nelly Korda - 1400
- Linn Grant - 1600
- Nasa Hataoka - 1600
- Lilia Vu - 2000
- Rose Zhang - 2000
- Ruoning Yin - 2000
- Brooke Henderson - 2200
- Charley Hull - 2200
- Xiyu Lin - 2200
- Atthaya Thitikul - 2800
- Megan Khang - 2800
- Yuka Saso - 2800
- Allisen Corpuz - 3300
- Ayaka Furue - 3300
- Georgia Hall - 3500
- Hye Jin Choi - 3500
- Ally Ewing - 4000
- Hae Ran Ryu - 4000
- Hannah Green - 4000
- In Gee Chun - 4000
- Andrea Lee - 5000
- Maja Stark - 5000
- Jennifer Kupcho - 6000
- Sei Young Kim - 6000
- Gaby Lopez - 6600
- Carlota Ciganda - 7000
- Jenny Shin - 7000
- Ashleigh Buhai - 8000
- Esther Henseleit - 8000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 8000
- Lydia Ko - 8000
- Madelene Sagstrom - 9000
- Jenny Bae - 10000
- Albane Valenzuela - 11000
- Alison Lee - 11000
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 11000
- Danielle Kang - 11000
- Olivia Cowan - 12500
- Patty Tavatankit - 12500
- Ryann OToole - 12500
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 12500
- Emily Kristine Pedersen - 13500
- Gemma Dryburgh - 13500
- Grace Kim - 13500
- Jeongeun Lee - 13500
- Alexa Pano - 15000
- Arpichaya Yubol - 15000
- Lexi Thompson - 15000
- Na Rin An - 15000
Portland Classic Purse size
The 2023 Portland Classic has a prize purse of $1.5 million. According to the LPGA Tour’s prize distribution chart, the winner of the LPGA event will bag $225,000 in prizes, while the runner-up will get $225,000. The third-placed golfer will return home with $101,250.
Here is the prize payout for the top 10 positions at the LPGA event:
- WIN: $225,000
- 2: $139,572
- 3: $101,250
- 4: $78,325
- 5: $63,043
- 6: $51,580
- 7: $43,175
- 8: $37,826
- 9: $34,005
- 10: $30,948
More details on the Portland Classic will be updated as the event progresses.