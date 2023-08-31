Who will win the 2023 Portland Classic? LPGA golfers’ odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Portland Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, August 29 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. The event will have some of the LPGA Tour’s biggest names in contention for the $1.5 million prize purse. As for the bets, Hyo-Joo Kim and Nelly Korda are the two big favorites to win the event.

The event, featuring 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, has one of the strongest non-major fields of the season.

2023 Portland Classic odds

According to GNN, Hyo-Joo Kim is the outright favorite for the 2023 Portland Classic. The 28-year-old golfer comes into the event with 12-to-1 betting odds. Meanwhile, fan favorite Nelly Korda sits second on the odds list with 14-to-1.

Linn Grant and Nasa Hataoka share the third place on the odds list with 1600 odds. Lilia Vu (20-1), Rose Zhang (20-1), Ruoning Yin (20-1), Brooke Henderson (22-1), Charley Hull (22-1) and Xiyu Lin (22-1) are other top names on the odds list.

Here are the complete odds list for the 2023 Portland Classic:

Hyo Joo Kim - 1200

Nelly Korda - 1400

Linn Grant - 1600

Nasa Hataoka - 1600

Lilia Vu - 2000

Rose Zhang - 2000

Ruoning Yin - 2000

Brooke Henderson - 2200

Charley Hull - 2200

Xiyu Lin - 2200

Atthaya Thitikul - 2800

Megan Khang - 2800

Yuka Saso - 2800

Allisen Corpuz - 3300

Ayaka Furue - 3300

Georgia Hall - 3500

Hye Jin Choi - 3500

Ally Ewing - 4000

Hae Ran Ryu - 4000

Hannah Green - 4000

In Gee Chun - 4000

Andrea Lee - 5000

Maja Stark - 5000

Jennifer Kupcho - 6000

Sei Young Kim - 6000

Gaby Lopez - 6600

Carlota Ciganda - 7000

Jenny Shin - 7000

Ashleigh Buhai - 8000

Esther Henseleit - 8000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 8000

Lydia Ko - 8000

Madelene Sagstrom - 9000

Jenny Bae - 10000

Albane Valenzuela - 11000

Alison Lee - 11000

Ariya Jutanugarn - 11000

Danielle Kang - 11000

Olivia Cowan - 12500

Patty Tavatankit - 12500

Ryann OToole - 12500

Stephanie Kyriacou - 12500

Emily Kristine Pedersen - 13500

Gemma Dryburgh - 13500

Grace Kim - 13500

Jeongeun Lee - 13500

Alexa Pano - 15000

Arpichaya Yubol - 15000

Lexi Thompson - 15000

Na Rin An - 15000

Portland Classic Purse size

The 2023 Portland Classic has a prize purse of $1.5 million. According to the LPGA Tour’s prize distribution chart, the winner of the LPGA event will bag $225,000 in prizes, while the runner-up will get $225,000. The third-placed golfer will return home with $101,250.

Here is the prize payout for the top 10 positions at the LPGA event:

WIN: $225,000

2: $139,572

3: $101,250

4: $78,325

5: $63,043

6: $51,580

7: $43,175

8: $37,826

9: $34,005

10: $30,948

More details on the Portland Classic will be updated as the event progresses.