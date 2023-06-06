Create

Who will win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Odds and best bets explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jun 06, 2023 10:19 GMT
Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton
Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton favorites for RBC Canadian Open (Image via Getty)

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy. Usurpingly, the Northern Irishman is also the favorite to win the event.

The Canadian Open, set to tee off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has a 156-player field. The tournament will see the field, consisting of 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. Despite the stacked field, McIlroy leads the top odds list for the event by a margin.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds

Rory McIlroy will be competing for a three-peat at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week. The Irish golfer, who hasn’t won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January, will be looking for a strong outing before the U.S. Open. Coming off the back of a T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament, the ace golfer remains a strong contender for the Oakdale event. According to odds at Caesars Sportsbook, McIlroy has 9-2 odds to win this week.

Tyrrell Hatton is the second-best bet on the RBC Canadian Open odds list. The golfer comes into the event with 12-1 odds. Sam Burns (14-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (14-1) and Cameron Young (14-1) are other big-name golfers to watch at Oakdale. Justin Rose (18-1), Corey Conners (20-1), Shane Lowry (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) are also among safe bets.

Here is the top odds list for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (As per SportsLine):

  • Rory McIlroy 9-2
  • Tyrrell Hatton 12-1
  • Sam Burns 14-1
  • Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1
  • Cameron Young 14-1
  • Justin Rose 18-1
  • Corey Conners 20-1
  • Shane Lowry 20-1
  • Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
  • Sahith Theegala 28-1
  • Adam Hadwin 35-1
  • Keith Mitchell 40-1
  • Matt Kuchar 45-1
  • Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1
  • Adrian Meronk 50-1
  • Adam Svensson 55-1
  • Joseph Bramlett 60-1
  • Ludvig Aberg 65-1
  • Nick Taylor 70-1
  • Alex Smalley 70-1
  • Eric Cole 75-1
  • Mackenzie Hughes 75-1
  • Aaron Wise 80-1
  • Taylor Pendrith 80-1
  • Sam Stevens 80-1
  • Aaron Rai 80-1
  • Maverick McNealy 90-1
  • Ben Martin 100-1
  • Mark Hubbard 100-1
  • Ben Griffin 100-1
  • Michael Kim 100-1
  • Lee Hodges 100-1
  • S.H. Kim 100-1
  • Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1
  • Brendon Todd 100-1
  • Harry Hall 100-1
  • Luke List 125-1
  • Garrick Higgo 125-1
  • Vincent Norman 125-1
  • Akshay Bhatia 125-1
  • Webb Simpson 125-1
  • Brandon Wu 125-1
  • Will Gordon 125-1
  • David Lipsky 125-1
  • C.T. Pan 150-1
  • Robby Shelton 150-1
  • Nate Lashley 150-1
  • Doug Ghim 150-1
  • Davis Thompson 175-1
  • Aaron Baddeley 175-1
  • Cameron Champ 175-1
  • Sam Ryder 175-1
  • Dylan Wu 175-1
  • Carson Young 175-1
  • Patton Kizzire 200-1
  • Lanto Griffin 225-1
  • Chez Reavie 225-1
  • Scott Piercy 250-1
  • Charley Hoffman 275-1
  • Carl Yuan 275-1
  • Aaron Cockerill 275-1
  • Augusto Nunez 275-1
  • Jake Knapp 300-1

More updates on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

