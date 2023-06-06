Who will win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Odds and best bets explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy. Usurpingly, the Northern Irishman is also the favorite to win the event.
The Canadian Open, set to tee off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has a 156-player field. The tournament will see the field, consisting of 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. Despite the stacked field, McIlroy leads the top odds list for the event by a margin.
2023 RBC Canadian Open odds
Rory McIlroy will be competing for a three-peat at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week. The Irish golfer, who hasn’t won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January, will be looking for a strong outing before the U.S. Open. Coming off the back of a T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament, the ace golfer remains a strong contender for the Oakdale event. According to odds at Caesars Sportsbook, McIlroy has 9-2 odds to win this week.
Tyrrell Hatton is the second-best bet on the RBC Canadian Open odds list. The golfer comes into the event with 12-1 odds. Sam Burns (14-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (14-1) and Cameron Young (14-1) are other big-name golfers to watch at Oakdale. Justin Rose (18-1), Corey Conners (20-1), Shane Lowry (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) are also among safe bets.
Here is the top odds list for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy 9-2
- Tyrrell Hatton 12-1
- Sam Burns 14-1
- Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1
- Cameron Young 14-1
- Justin Rose 18-1
- Corey Conners 20-1
- Shane Lowry 20-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
- Sahith Theegala 28-1
- Adam Hadwin 35-1
- Keith Mitchell 40-1
- Matt Kuchar 45-1
- Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1
- Adrian Meronk 50-1
- Adam Svensson 55-1
- Joseph Bramlett 60-1
- Ludvig Aberg 65-1
- Nick Taylor 70-1
- Alex Smalley 70-1
- Eric Cole 75-1
- Mackenzie Hughes 75-1
- Aaron Wise 80-1
- Taylor Pendrith 80-1
- Sam Stevens 80-1
- Aaron Rai 80-1
- Maverick McNealy 90-1
- Ben Martin 100-1
- Mark Hubbard 100-1
- Ben Griffin 100-1
- Michael Kim 100-1
- Lee Hodges 100-1
- S.H. Kim 100-1
- Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1
- Brendon Todd 100-1
- Harry Hall 100-1
- Luke List 125-1
- Garrick Higgo 125-1
- Vincent Norman 125-1
- Akshay Bhatia 125-1
- Webb Simpson 125-1
- Brandon Wu 125-1
- Will Gordon 125-1
- David Lipsky 125-1
- C.T. Pan 150-1
- Robby Shelton 150-1
- Nate Lashley 150-1
- Doug Ghim 150-1
- Davis Thompson 175-1
- Aaron Baddeley 175-1
- Cameron Champ 175-1
- Sam Ryder 175-1
- Dylan Wu 175-1
- Carson Young 175-1
- Patton Kizzire 200-1
- Lanto Griffin 225-1
- Chez Reavie 225-1
- Scott Piercy 250-1
- Charley Hoffman 275-1
- Carl Yuan 275-1
- Aaron Cockerill 275-1
- Augusto Nunez 275-1
- Jake Knapp 300-1
More updates on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.