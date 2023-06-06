Who will win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Odds and best bets explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy. Usurpingly, the Northern Irishman is also the favorite to win the event.

The Canadian Open, set to tee off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has a 156-player field. The tournament will see the field, consisting of 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. Despite the stacked field, McIlroy leads the top odds list for the event by a margin.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds

Rory McIlroy will be competing for a three-peat at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week. The Irish golfer, who hasn’t won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January, will be looking for a strong outing before the U.S. Open. Coming off the back of a T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament, the ace golfer remains a strong contender for the Oakdale event. According to odds at Caesars Sportsbook, McIlroy has 9-2 odds to win this week.

Tyrrell Hatton is the second-best bet on the RBC Canadian Open odds list. The golfer comes into the event with 12-1 odds. Sam Burns (14-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (14-1) and Cameron Young (14-1) are other big-name golfers to watch at Oakdale. Justin Rose (18-1), Corey Conners (20-1), Shane Lowry (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) are also among safe bets.

Here is the top odds list for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1

More updates on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

