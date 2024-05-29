Who will win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open? Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, May 30, at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The PGA Tour event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9,400,000 prize purse. Despite the competitive roster, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend.

The RBC Canadian Open will feature 12 of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 players on its field. The event will be headlined by the likes of McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, among others.

Notably, RBC Canadian Open reigning champion Nick Taylor will also return to defend his title. He will join 27 other Canadians on the field.

According to SportsLine, the event's top-rated player McIlroy enters the competition as the outright favorite with +330 odds. Notably, the Irish golfer has already won the event twice in 2019 and 2022. Fleetwood follows the World No. 3 golfer on the list with +1800 odds.

Theegala sits third on the list with 20-1 odds, while Lowry and Cameron Young follow him with 22-1 odds. Sam Burns (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Adam Scott (30-1) and Keith Mitchell (35-1) complete the top 10 on the odds list. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes (45-1) and Adam Hadwin (55-1) are dubbed longshot favorites.

Meanwhile, defending champion Taylor comes in with +7000 odds.

2024 RBC Canadian Open odds

Listed below are the top odds for the PGA Tour event at Hamilton (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +330

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Adam Scott +3000

Keith Mitchell +3500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Aaron Rai +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Erik van Rooyen +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Kevin Yu +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Daniel Berger +7500

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Seamus Power +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Sam Stevens +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

S.H. Kim +11000

Luke List +11000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Joseph Bramlett +12000

Nate Lashley +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Sam Ryder +15000

Mac Meissner +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

C.T. Pan +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

More details on the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

