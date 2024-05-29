Who will win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open? Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, May 30, at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The PGA Tour event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9,400,000 prize purse. Despite the competitive roster, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend.
The RBC Canadian Open will feature 12 of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 players on its field. The event will be headlined by the likes of McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, among others.
Notably, RBC Canadian Open reigning champion Nick Taylor will also return to defend his title. He will join 27 other Canadians on the field.
According to SportsLine, the event's top-rated player McIlroy enters the competition as the outright favorite with +330 odds. Notably, the Irish golfer has already won the event twice in 2019 and 2022. Fleetwood follows the World No. 3 golfer on the list with +1800 odds.
Theegala sits third on the list with 20-1 odds, while Lowry and Cameron Young follow him with 22-1 odds. Sam Burns (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Adam Scott (30-1) and Keith Mitchell (35-1) complete the top 10 on the odds list. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes (45-1) and Adam Hadwin (55-1) are dubbed longshot favorites.
Meanwhile, defending champion Taylor comes in with +7000 odds.
2024 RBC Canadian Open odds
Listed below are the top odds for the PGA Tour event at Hamilton (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sam Burns +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Corey Conners +2500
- Adam Scott +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Maverick McNealy +4000
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Erik van Rooyen +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Taylor Pendrith +6000
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Nick Taylor +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Daniel Berger +7500
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Mark Hubbard +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Robert MacIntyre +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune +9000
- Davis Riley +9000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +9000
- Seamus Power +10000
- Eric Cole +10000
- Adam Svensson +10000
- Sam Stevens +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- K.H. Lee +11000
- S.H. Kim +11000
- Luke List +11000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Andrew Novak +12000
- Chan Kim +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +12000
- Joseph Bramlett +12000
- Nate Lashley +12000
- Justin Lower +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Michael Kim +12000
- Bud Cauley +12000
- Sam Ryder +15000
- Mac Meissner +15000
- Chesson Hadley +15000
- Kevin Tway +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- C.T. Pan +15000
- J.J. Spaun +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
More details on the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.