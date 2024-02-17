Who is Will Zalatoris’ caddie? All you need to know about Joel Stock

Will Zalatoris is currently in the limelight for his exceptional hole-in-one at The Genesis Invitational. The American professional golfer received abundant praise along with two cars (one for himself and the other for his caddie) for the ace.

Zalatoris’ current caddie is Joel Stock. The duo started their partnership at the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs and Stock has been caddying for the golfer since. The bagman graduated from the University of Oregon and even played collegiate golf for four years.

The veteran caddie reportedly had a passion for singing and pursued a musical career in lieu of golf. He traveled to a few countries alongside his brothers to record a few projects. Stock reportedly also tried his hand at a few other professions as well, including running a coffee business and working as a mortgage broker.

Coming back to golf, before caddying for Zalatoris, Stock caddied for American professional golfer Ben Crane for ten years. He then caddied for Kevin Tway for the 2020 season and later worked for Cameron Tringale during the 2021 season.

It is worth mentioning that before Joel Stock, Will Zalatoris' caddie was Ryan Goble. However, the golfer parted ways with him since their professional life was reportedly affecting their friendship.

Meanwhile, Zalatoris’ decision to join hands with Stock proved to be lucky as the 27-year-old won his first and only PGA Tour event with the help of Stock. He triumphed in a playoff round against Sepp Straka at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

On the personal front, Joel Stock is married to Barbara and they have two kids - Emerson and Avery. Stock often posts wonderful pictures of his family on his social media handles. He is also a licensed real estate agent in Oregon.

A look into Will Zalatoris’s form at the Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris is in great form at the Genesis Invitational. He started his first round with a birdie and shot a total of six birdies on the front nine. He later shot two bogeys and one birdie on the back nine to end the event on 5 under par.

Zalatoris again began his second round with a birdie. He shot a total of four birdies and five bogeys. However, his ace on the 14th hole stole the show.

Will Zalatoris won a Genesis GV80 while his caddie, Joel Stock, earned an electric Genesis Electrified GV70 as a complimentary gift for acing the 14th hole. Reflecting on this exceptional moment, Zalatoris remarked (via Yahoo.com):

"Most of the time when I shoot 1-under it's like two birdies and a bogey. Having a hole-in-one thrown in there and a bunch of crazy bogeys is not exactly how we would have drawn it up, but still, we'll take it around this course."

Will Zalatoris is currently in the T6 position alongside Xander Schauffele and Tom Hoge after two rounds at the Genesis Invitational.