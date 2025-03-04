Who won the 14th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

The 14th match of TGL's inaugural season was played between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club on Monday, March 3. The latter team emerged victorious at the SoFi Center in Florida with a 6-10 victory.

The first nine holes of TGL saw both teams compete in an alternate-shot Triples format. The New York Golf Club team, represented by Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele, grabbed the first point of TGL's latest match on the first hole.

After both the TGL teams tied on the second hole, Boston Common Golf grabbed up a point on the 3rd hole by winning a Hammer. The team, comprising the league's co-founder Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott, went on to win the next hole as well to build on confidence.

New York Golf Club was quick to respond by winning the next two holes back-to-back as well as the 8th hole. Boston Common Golf closed out on the last hole of TGL's Triples format to win a Hammer for two points.

Holes 10 to 15 of TGL's Match 14 were played in a Singles format. Rory McIlroy took on New York's Cameron Young on the 10th and 13th holes. The Irishman emerged victorious in the first match. Eager to earn his team another point, Young won the 13th hole.

The 11th and 14th holes saw Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler go head-to-head. While both the PGA Tour stars drew on the 14th hole, the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain won on the 11th hole.

New York Golf Club's Xander Schauffele put up an absolute thriller of a performance in TGL's Singles session. The American golfer took on Adam Scott on the 12th and 15th holes and won both holes with the help of the Hammer. Schauffele earned a total of 4 points on the hole to lead his team to victory.

TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club - Match 14 Stats

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's Match 14 between Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

Boston Common Golf: 2

New York Golf Club: 3

Average Driving Distance

Boston Common Golf: 315 yards

New York Golf Club: 317 yards

Longest Drive

Boston Common Golf: 342 yards

New York Golf Club: 329 yards

Fairway Consistency

Boston Common Golf: 40 percent

New York Golf Club: 70 percent

Scrambling

Boston Common Golf: 20 percent

New York Golf Club: 33 percent

Green Consistency

Boston Common Golf: 67 percent

New York Golf Club: 80 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 33 percent

New York Golf Club: 100 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 17 percent

New York Golf Club: 20 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf: 0 percent

New York Golf Club: 0 percent

