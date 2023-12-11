Who won the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The Alfred Dunhill Championship concluded on Sunday, December 10 at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa, with LIV Golf players taking top honors.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen became the third LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour tournament in the last two months with victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Dean Burmester (Joburg Open and South African Open) and Joaquin Niemann (Australian Open) did it before.

Oosthuizen was two strokes ahead of compatriot and teammate at LIV Golf circuit Charl Schwartzel. Both were tied at the top of the leaderboard of the Alfred Dunhill Championship after the third day. So they were grouped together to play the fourth and decisive round, which proved to be very competitive.

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel went head to head during the front nine of the fourth round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, from which both came out with even par scores which kept the tie for first place. At the 12th, Charl Scwartzel led by one stroke but could only manage par on his last six holes.

Louis Oosthuizen, on the other hand, recovered and made three consecutive birdies between the 13th and 15th. It was more than enough to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship title. The third place went to another South African, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is the penultimate tournament of the 2023 calendar year but is the fifth of the 2024 DP World Tour season. Below is the final leaderboard:

1 Louis Oosthuizen -18

2 Charl Schwartzel -16

3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14

T4 Darius Van Driel -10

T4 Matti Schmid -10

T4 Marco Penge -10

T7 Alejandro Del Rey -9

T7 Jayden Schaper -9

T7 Casey Jarvis -9

T7 Andy Sullivan -9

T11 Thriston Lawrence -8

T11 Matthias Schwab -8

T11 Paul Waring -8

14 Andrea Pavan -7

T15 Antoine Rozner -6

T15 Matthew Baldwin -6

T15 Aaron Cockerill -6

T15 Ugo Coussaud -6

T15 Dylan Naidoo -6

T20 Edoardo Molinari -5

T20 Dylan Frittelli -5

T20 Renato Paratore -5

T20 Robin Williams -5

T20 Ashun Wu -5

T25 Zander Lombard -4

T25 Jaco Van Zyl -4

T25 Samuel Jones -4

T25 Will Enefer -4

T25 JC Ritchie -4

T25 Christiaan Maas (a) -4

T25 Luca Filippi -4

T32 Kyle Barker -3

T32 Wilco Nienaber -3

T32 Alexander Levy -3

T32 Manuel Elvira -3

T32 Erik van Rooyen -3

T32 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -3

T32 Sam Bairstow -3

T39 Jamie Donaldson -2

T39 Neil Schietekat -2

T39 Joakim Lagergren -2

T39 Thomas Aiken -2

T39 Johannes Veerman -2

T44 Dean Burmester -1

T44 Jaco Prinsloo -1

T44 Christo Lamprecht (a) -1

T44 Dale Whitnell -1

T48 Francesco Laporta E

T48 Scott Jamieson E

T48 Anthony Michael E

T48 Adrien Saddier E

T48 Matthis Besard E

T48 Espen Kofstad E

T48 Keenan Davidse E

T48 Wynand Dingle E

T56 Joshua Berry +1

T56 Mike Lorenzo-Vera +1

T56 James Morrison +1

T56 Pieter Moolman +1

60 Jean Hugo +3

T61 Malcolm Mitchell +6

T61 Andrew Johnston +6

T61 Chase Hanna +6

64 Nikhil Rama +7

65 Doug McGuigan +8