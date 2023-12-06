The DP World Tour is currently on a South African swing and the upcoming 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is the next installment. The tournament will be hosted at the Leopard Creek Country Club overlooking the beautiful Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The 2022 edition of the Alfred Dunhill Championship was won by the home favorite Okie Strydom, who will be a fierce competitor this year as well. Okie claimed victory with the final round of 69 and a score of 16-under par.

However, retaining the title will be tough for the South African golfer who will be met with intense competition from the likes of Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence, Louis Oosthuizen, Dan Bradbury and Ewen Ferguson.

Below we have explored several expert picks to win the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Expert picks explored for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship

1 Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester Alfred Dunhill Championship - Previews (Image via Getty)

After securing back-to-back victories at the 2023 Joburg Open and the 2023 South African Open, Dean Burmester is a strong favorite to complete his hat-trick in a few days. According to the Betfair market, the odds are riding high on the 33-year-old at 10.5. Although his record at the Leopard Country Club is poor, Burmester's incredible form makes him one of the favorites for the tournament.

2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Investec South African Open Championship - Day Four (Image via Getty)

The 3-time DP World Tour winner can turn out to be a strong contender for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship due to his form at the Leopard Creek Country Club. He secured 9th place at the Joburg Open and 17th at the South African Open. Christiaan usually starts the tournament with impeccable form but his game tends to take a hit as he reaches the end.

3 Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence Investec South African Open Championship - Day Two (image via Getty)

The 2021 Joburg Open winner Thriston Lawrence will be hoping to claim his first title this year amidst stiff competition. Lawrence has been decent this season and has led several tournaments. However, he wasn't able to finish at the top. His solitary win this year came at the 2023 BMW International Open where he beat Joost Luiten by a single stroke.

4 Okie Strydom

Okie Strydom (Image via Sunshine Tour)

Defending champion Okie Strydom could pull off a victory yet again at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship. During the 2022 edition, Strydom was sitting in 8th position after round one but later tied for the lead. Although rain played a big part in his win, it is expected that Strydom could pull off a repeat performance and defeat the favorite Dean Burmester.