Who won the 2023 Hero World Challenge? Final leaderboard explored

The Hero World Challenge came to an end this weekend. Featuring the first star-studded field for the PGA Tour for quite some time, the event did not disappoint as every player had moments of incredible play and the leaderboard was pretty tight even going into the final round. There were some impressive displays in round four which led to a nice finish.

Scottie Scheffler emerged on top of the 20-player field with an impressive display at the Albany Golf Course. Scheffler finished with a total of 20-under 268, earning the American his first victory since the Players Championship earlier this year.

Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Final results and takeaways

Here's what the final leaderboard looked like for all competitors in the Hero World Challenge:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -20

2: Sepp Straka, -17

3: Justin Thomas, -16

T-4: Tony Finau, -15

T-4: Matt Fitzpatrick, -15

6: Jordan Spieth, -14

7: Collin Morikawa, -12

T-8: Justin Rose, -11

T-8: Brian Harman, -11

10: Viktor Hovland, -9

11: Jason Day, -8

12: Lucas Glover, -7

T-13: Keegan Bradley, -6

T-13: Max Homa, -6

15: Cameron Young, -5

16: Sam Burns, -4

17: Rickie Fowler, -2

18: Tiger Woods, E

19: Wyndham Clark, +2

20: Will Zalatoris, +11

It was a nice return for Tiger Woods, even though he wasn't all that close to winning the tournament. He showed he can handle the workload of a full tournament and did well at times. He was dead even heading into the final round, so he had a solid first few days before ending up.

Since the Hero World Challenge is a limited field event, there are no cuts. Every golfer who made it into the field was there all four days. There were only 20 players and all of them were around for the final round of golf.

With that said, by the time the final round rolled around, the contenders had separated themselves from the pack. Players like Will Zalatoris, also returning from a lengthy injury like Woods, Rickie Fowler, and others were out of the running for the most part.

Will Zalatoris struggled a bit at the Hero World Challenge

It was a shocking display from Viktor Hovland. The two-time defending champion of this event came into the weekend as the betting favorite, but he ultimately fell to 10th on the leaderboard and did not climb his way out of the hole.