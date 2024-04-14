Who won the 2024 Masters? Exploring final leaderboard of major tournament

The Masters was, as usual, an excellent weekend of golf. The world's best golfers took center stage in the sports world and gave fans an excellent show. With several golfers still having a shot going into round four, everything was on display Sunday. Here's who won and how everyone did at Augusta National this weekend.

Final leaderboard of Masters explored

The first and most prestigious major tournament of the year came and went this weekend. Here's how the final leaderboard looked at the end of Sunday's activity:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -11

2: Ludvig Aberg, -7

3: Collin Morikawa, -5

T4: Tommy Fleetwood, -4

T4: Max Homa, -4

T6: Bryson DeChambeau, -2

T6: Cameron Smith, -2

8: Xander Schauffele, -1

T9: Will Zalatoris, E

T9: Tyrrell Hatton, E

T9: Cameron Young, E

T12: Patrick Reed, +1

T12: Matthiue Pavon, +1

T12: Adam Schenk, +1

T12: Cameron Davis, +1

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters. He's been in rare form and was the betting favorite and is ranked first in the world for a good reason.

Ludvig Aberg attempted to make history in not only his first Masters, but his first major appearance at all. He fell just short, but he gave Scheffler a good run for his money.

Bryson DeChambeau's hot start couldn't bring LIV Golf its first Masters win. He shot seven under par in a blistering opening, but he couldn't quite recapture the magic the rest of the way, ultimately falling down the leaderboard a bit.

It was not a great weekend for Tiger Woods. Though he did make the cut for the 24th straight time, further extending his record streak, he struggled immensely in round three, He was 10 over, the worst he's ever shot in any round of a major in his career.

Rory McIlroy also didn't enjoy a spectacular weekend. Coming in seeking, once again, an end to his major drought and a finishing win for his career Grand Slam, he struggled. He couldn't get his game going and failed to capture what he's been searching for.

Rory McIlroy came up short at Augusta National

Jon Rahm also struggled as the defending champion. He was seeking to become the fourth golfer ever to repeat as champion at Augusta and the first LIV Golf player to win as a member, but he finished pretty poorly and was largely doomed by round one.

Though not for the victory, it was a solid outing for several players. A lot struggled, as the scores were down and quite a few very notable players had extremely brutal outings. Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Sepp Straka all had pretty decent showings.

Unfortunately, that means that several golfers, such as Wyndham Clark, Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and several others didn't get to play the last two rounds and did not place as they missed the cut.

