Who won 2024 Puerto Rico Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open ended on Sunday, March 10, at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande. The playoff was needed to determine the outcome of the event, with all players in the Top 10 finishing within four strokes of the leader.

Brice Garnett defeated Erik Barnes in a 4-hole playoff. Both players finished 72 holes tied with a score of 19 under.

2024 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

P1 Brice Garnett -19

P2 Erik Barnes -19

T3 Victor Perez -18

T3 Hayden Springer -18

T3 Jimmy Stanger -18

T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -17

T6 Joe Highsmith -17

T6 Ben Kohles -17

9 Norman Xiong -16

T10 Jackson Van Paris(a) -15

T1 0Evan Harmeling -15

T10 Martin Laird -15

T10 Austin Cook -15

T10 Matti Schmid -15

T15 Henrik Norlander -14

T15 Max Greyserman -14

T15 Nico Echavarria -14

T18 Rafael Campos -13

T18 Ryo Hisatsune -13

T18 Richy Werenski -13

T18 Sam Stevens -13

T18 Vince Whaley -13

T23 Mac Meissner -12

T23 Kevin Chappell -12

T23 Aaron Rai -12

T23 Troy Merritt -12

T23 Jacob Bridgeman -12

T23 Michael Kim -12

T23 Aaron Baddeley -12

T23 Cody Gribble -12

T23 Tyler Duncan -12

T32 Zecheng Dou -11

T32 S.Y. Noh -11

T32 Tommy Gainey -11

T32 Fred Biondi -11

T32 Kevin Tway -11

T32 Pierceson Coody -11

T32 Kevin Streelman -11

T32 Garrick Higgo -11

T32 Robert MacIntyre -11

T32 Rico Hoey -11

T42 Ben Silverman -10

T42 Ben Martin -10

T42 Brandon Wu -10

T42 Scott Piercy -10

T42 Harrison Endycott -10

T42 Raul Pereda -10

T42 Patrick Fishburn -10

T49 Taiga Semikawa -9

T49 Jim Herman -9

T49 Rasmus Højgaard -9

T49 Chris Nido -9

T49 Harry Hall -9

T49 Joel Dahmen -9

T55 Ben Griffin -8

T55 Roger Sloan -8

T55 Ryan Brehm -8

T58 Ryan McCormick -7

T58 Michael Gligic -7

T58 Paul Haley II -7

T61 Sean O'Hair -6

T61 Sangmoon Bae -6

T61 Josh Teater -6

T61 Kyle Stanley -6

T61 Tom Whitney -6

T61 Chan Kim -6

67 David Skinns -5

T68 Austin Smotherman -4

T68 Brian Stuard -4

T68 Tyler Collet -4

71 Chris Stroud -3

72 Angel Ayora -2.

2024 Puerto Rico Open: Brice Garnett's second career victory

Brice Garnett earned his second career PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, having won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2018. His performance at the Puerto Rico Open included two eagles, 19 birdies and two bogeys.

Additionally, the Puerto Rican Open marks Garnett's first start of the 2024 season on the PGA Tour, as he didn't have his tour card until now. Garnett had to begin his season on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing outside the Top 150 of the FedEx Cup rankings in 2023.

This victory only earned him 300 points for the FedEx Cup ranking, since it's considered an alternate event. However, it secured his PGA Tour card until the conclusion of the 2025 season.