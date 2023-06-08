Who is Brice Garnett? Unveiling the complete profile of the American golfer

Brice Garnett is taking the world by storm with his early performance at the Canadian Open. The PGA Tour golfer is four under par after his first round. He's a stroke behind first place at the moment and T5 in general.

He finds himself in this place almost two decades after his professional debut. Following a collegiate turn at Missouri Western State University, he turned pro in 2006 and has been on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour ever since. His PGA Tour debut came in 2014, so he spent a while at Korn Ferry and others.

He played on the Adams Pro Tour from 2007 to 2009 and the Web.com Tour from 2010 to 2013. He improved his money list rank each season, which ended with a 14th-place finish in 2013. That earned him his membership card for the PGA Tour.

Brice Garnett's golf career

Brice Garnett is playing well

During that first season, Brice Garnett made 28 starts and made the cut in 20 of them. His top performance during that season was a T7 placement at the Shell Houston Open. In 2014, he did well enough to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, being one of just two rookies that year to do so.

In 2016, the golfer finished 177th on the PGA Tour and had to go to a qualifying school to earn a place on the Web.com Tour for the next season. He tied for 19th there and then won two tournaments in 2017. Thanks to that, he finished in first place in the regular season, which earned him a return to the PGA Tour.

He has earned six wins thus far on the professional circuit, with just one of those coming on the Tour. He finished atop the leaderboard at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the 2017–2018 season.

In total, he has played 228 events and accumulated five top-five finishes and 13 in the top 10. He has made a little more than half of his cuts during his career (124). His career earnings total $6,674,091.

This year, he's made 16 starts and made the cut in 10 of them. Will he continue that trend at the Canadian Open? His tremendous start suggests that he certainly could. He has one top-10 finish this year and could be looking at another one if he can keep it up.

He's been on a pretty good run of late. Here are his most recent scores:

-6 at the AT&T Byron Nelson

-8 at the Mexico Open

-9 at the Zurich Classic

+3 at the Texas Open

-13 at the Corales Puntacana Championship

+3 at the Valspar Championship

-4 at the Puerto Rico Open

Even at the Honda Classic

+10 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+8 at the Farmers Insurance Open

-1 at the American Express

-11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Based on his early round flurry, Brice Garnett could be adding another solid performance to his resume this weekend.

