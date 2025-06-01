Who won the 2025 Memorial Tournament? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Memorial Tournament has concluded. Scottie Scheffler has sucessfully defended his title yet again. The World No. 1 golfer posted a total score of 10-under par to win by a four-stroke margin over Ben Griffin.
Sepp Straka and Nick Taylor finished within one stroke of each other with a solo third and fourth place finish respectively. Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy finished in a share of fifth place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.
Brandt Snedeker posted a stunning 7-under par 65 round to vault a whopping 31 spots up the leaderboard. He tied for seventh place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, along with four other golfers including Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.
Austin Eckroat claimed the last place, 57th, at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The PGA Tour golfer bore a 72 hole score of 17-over par after carding in a 6-over par 78 round on Sunday (June 1).
2025 Memorial Tournament Final Leaderboard
Here's a look at the complete leaderboard for the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 2 - Ben Griffin (-6)
- 3 - Sepp Straka (-5)
- 4 - Nick Taylor (-4)
- T5 - Russell Henley (-2)
- T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2)
- T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1)
- T7 - Tom Hoge (-1)
- T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1)
- T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1)
- T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1)
- T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E)
- T12 - Harris English (E)
- T12 - Sam Burns (E)
- T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E)
- T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1)
- T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1)
- T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1)
- T16 - Sungjae Im (+1)
- T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2)
- T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)
- T20 - Ryan Fox (+2)
- T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3)
- T23 - Shane Lowry (+3)
- T25 - Max Greyserman (+4)
- T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4)
- T25 - Cameron Young (+4)
- T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4)
- T25 - Corey Conners (+4)
- T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4)
- T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5)
- T31 - Sam Stevens (+5)
- T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)
- T31 - Tony Finau (+5)
- T31 - Adam Scott (+5)
- T31 - Justin Thomas (+5)
- T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5)
- 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6)
- T39 - Alex Noren (+7)
- T39 - Thomas Detry (+7)
- T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7)
- T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7)
- T39 - Bud Cauley (+7)
- T44 - Justin Rose (+8)
- T44 - Michael Kim (+8)
- T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8)
- T44 - Eric Cole (+8)
- T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8)
- T49 - Davis Thompson (+10)
- T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10)
- T51 - Harry Higgs (+11)
- T51 - Max Homa (+11)
- T51 - Andrew Novak (+11)
- T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11)
- 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12)
- 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13)
- 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17)