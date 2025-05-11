Who won the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic concluded in great fashion at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. A playoff was held between three players on the par-4 18th hole to determine the winner.

Ryan Fox, Mackenzie Hughes, and Harry Higgs all totalled 15 under par each for the week. The former carded a birdie on the playoff hole to end the sudden-death elimination and emerge as the champion of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic.

Kevin Yu posted a final round score of 6 under par 65 to climb four spots up the leaderboard and claim the solo fourth place. Niklas Norgaard and Alex Smalley tied for fifth place at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic with a total 13 under par score each.

Six golfers share the seventh place at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic, including Rico Hoey and Sami Valimaki. They all bear a 72-hole total score of 12 under par.

Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Ryan Fox (-15)

T2 - Mackenzie Hughes (-15)

T2 - Harry Higgs (-15)

4 - Kevin Yu (-14)

T5 - Niklas Norgaard (-13)

T5 - Alex Smalley (-13)

T7 - Rico Hoey (-12)

T7 - Hayden Buckley (-12)

T7 - Mark Hubbard (-12)

T7 - Matti Schmid (-12)

T7 - Sami Valimaki (-12)

T7 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-12)

T13 - Chris Gotterup (-11)

T13 - Sam Ryder (-11)

T13 - Steven Fisk (-11)

T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-11)

T13 - Victor Perez (-11)

T13 - Davis Shore (-11)

T13 - Carson Young (-11)

T20 - Emiliano Grillo (-10)

T20 - Harry Hall (-10)

T20 - Patton Kizzire (-10)

T20 - Chesson Hadley (-10)

T20 - Ben Silverman (-10)

Michael Feuerstein finished in last place, 69th, at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. He posted rounds of 72, 68, 79, and 73 to total eight over par for the week.

Ryan Fox's Myrtle Beach Classic Round 4 Scorecard

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic's winning scorecard for Sunday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

