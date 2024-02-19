Who won the Genesis Invitational? Final leaderboard, takeaways and more

The Genesis Invitational was anything but boring. This weekend had plenty of storylines all going at once, making for a very exciting weekend on tour. It ended with a few very standout performances, though only one golfer could ultimately win. Here's how it shook out Sunday evening.

Who won the Genesis Invitational?

Here's the full leaderboard for the Genesis Invitational:

1: Hideki Matsuyama, -17

T-2: Will Zalatoris, -14

T-2: Luke List, -14

T-4: Adam Hadwin, -13

T-4: Patrick Cantlay, -13

T-4: Xander Schauffele, -13

7: Harris English, -12

8: Tom Hoge, -11

9: Jason Day, -9

T-10: Tommy Fleetwood, -8

T-10: Sam Burns, -8

T-10: Scottie Scheffler, -8

T-10: Eric Cole, -8

T-10: Adam Svensson, -8

T-10: J.T. Poston, -8

T-16: Byeong Hun An, -7

T-16: Max Homa, -7

T-16: Cameron Young, -7

T-19: Collin Morikawa, -6

T-19: Ludvig Aberg, -6

T-19: Viktor Hovland, -6

T-19: Tony Finau, -6

T-19: Adam Scott, -6

T-24: Lee Hodges, -5

T-24: Tom Kim, -5

T-24: Rory McIlroy, -5

T-24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -5

T-24: Russell Henley, -5

T-24: Beau Hossler, -5

T-24: Corey Conners, -5

Hideki Matsuyama's win was anything but predictable. At one point, five golfers tied for the lead in the fourth round. Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Luke List and Matsuyama had a real shot at winning, getting close to the top at one point. However, it was a sterling final round (nine under par) for the Japanese golfer that allowed him to edge out others. Harris English had a good weekend as well.

It was another solid weekend for Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 turned in another good performance, though once again it was not enough to emerge victorious. Rory McIlroy had the same experience at the Genesis Invitational for the most part.

In the "played well but not that well" category are Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sam Burns and Viktor Hovland. It was a fine weekend for them, but nothing that stood out.

After asking for an exemption when there weren't any available, Charley Hoffman played his way into the field. Unfortunately, he nearly played his way out of it. He did make the cut, but he was the last player to do so.

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Invitational

It was unfortunately not a very triumphant return for Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer was finally making his debut in a real event after his surgery last year, but it was cut short and he had to withdraw once again.

Fortunately, he was not removed due to injury. His health has been of real concern, and if he'd been hurt after his surgery, it would have derailed his comeback and future. It was a bout of influenza, though, that took him out.

Jordan Spieth was also removed, but not of his own volition. After mistakenly submitting an incorrect score for one hole, the World No. 12 golfer was removed from the field.

Among them are the cuts who also didn't make it to the final round of the Genesis Invitational, which includes Chris Kirk, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley.