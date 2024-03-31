Who won the Houston Open? Exploring final leaderboard of PGA Tour event

The Texas Children's Houston Open was an epic event this weekend. Entering the fourth round, five players were tied for the lead at nine under par. 12 golfers were within two strokes of the lead before the fourth round began, which promised an eventful final round.

Here's a look at how everyone performed at the tournament:

Final leaderboard of Houston Open

Win: Stephan Jaeger, -12

T2: Scottie Scheffler, -11

T2: Taylor Moore, -11

T2: Thomas Detry, -11

T2: Alejandro Tosti, -11

T2: Tony Finau, -11

T7: Aaron Rai, -10

T7: Max Greyserman, -10

T7: David Skinns, -10

T7: Billy Horschel, -10

T11: Akshay Bhatia, -9

T11: Nick Dunlap, -9

T11: Alex Noren, -9

T14: Davis Riley, -8

T14: Tom Hoge, -8

T14: Mackenzie Hughes, -8.

Stephan Jaeger managed to secure his position with a crucial par on the 18th hole. Meanwhile, he anxiously watched as Scottie Scheffler narrowly missed a birdie putt that would have forced a playoff.

Scottie Scheffler continued to showcase his outstanding performance, despite narrowly missing out on victory. With recent wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, he's been in remarkable form.

At the start of round four, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry, David Skinns, Scheffler, and Alejandro Tosti were all tied for the lead. Shortly after, Taylor Moore joined them at nine under at the beginning of the round.

Akshay Bhatia also momentarily held the lead before dropping back. While not everyone could clinch the victory, each player delivered remarkable performances deserving of recognition.

David Skinns did really well at the Houston Open

Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman, and several others had solid performances, although they were never truly in contention for the title. Similarly, Kurt Kitayama, Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, and Gary Woodland also had respectable showings but weren't in the running for the win.

Wyndham Clark faced challenges due to an injury before the tournament, affecting his preparation and limiting his ability to participate in previews. Despite this setback, he persevered and managed to make the cut, ultimately finishing with a commendable placement.

Unfortunately, not everyone enjoyed an excellent weekend. There were quite a few who missed the cut. Those included Keith Mitchell, Parker Coody, Chez Reavie, Doug Ghim, Jake Knapp, Brendan Wu, and Stewart Cink. Scott Stallings had to withdraw.