Who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2022? A look at last year's major’s final leaderboard

The 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a highly anticipated tournament on the LPGA Tour, attracted viewers and showed the amazing talents of female golfers at the Congressional Blue Course.

The championship took place from June 23 to 26, 2022 with a prize purse of $9,000,000 attracting top-tier players from around the world.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - Top players on the scorecard

In Gee Chun won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship despite the difficult fairways and greens. Chun finished the event with an incredible score of -5, demonstrating outstanding persistence. Her path to victory included a remarkable opening round of 64, followed by a strong performance of 69 and resilient rounds of 75 and 75.

Chun's incredible score of 283 earned her the coveted championship title, moving her into the ranks of the golfing elite.

While In Gee Chun's sterling performance gave her the top spot at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a host of competent rivals kept vying for second place. Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson performed admirably over the course, finishing with -4 points.

Lee performed consistently throughout the event, carding rounds of 73, 68, 73, and 70, while Thompson persevered in the face of adversity, carding rounds of 74, 67, 70, and 73.

The strong competition and narrow leaderboard made the race for second place a riveting one, displaying the incredible talent and determination of these remarkable golfers.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: A significant rise in prize fund

The prize pool for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship increased significantly, indicating the growing importance of women's golf. The purse for the 2022 event was $9 million, more than double the previous year's figure of $4.5 million.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2022 scorecard

POS PLAYER OVERALL THRU RND R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 In Gee Chun -5 F +3 64 69 75 75 283 T2 Minjee Lee -4 F -2 73 68 73 70 284 T2 Lexi Thompson -4 F +1 74 67 70 73 284 4 Atthaya Thitikul -3 F E 73 72 68 72 285 T5 Hye Jin Choi -1 F +4 69 72 70 76 287 T5 Hannah Green -1 F +3 71 69 72 75 287 T5 Nasa Hataoka * -1 F -3 71 72 75 69 287 T5 Sei Young Kim -1 F +4 71 69 71 76 287 T5 Hyo Joo Kim -1 F -1 73 72 71 71 287 T10 Jennifer Chang E F +3 70 70 73 75 288 T10 Eun-Hee Ji E F E 74 70 72 72 288 T10 Jessica Korda E F +1 74 70 71 73 288 T10 Stephanie Kyriacou E F E 72 72 72 72 288 T10 Stephanie Meadow E F +2 73 69 72 74 288 T10 Lilia Vu * E F -2 75 70 73 70 288

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winners from the last 10 years

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has set a great example for women's golf in its historic 68-year history. Here's a look at the list of champions from the last 10 years:

2012: Shanshan Feng, Locust Hill C.C.

2013: Inbee Park-Locust Hill C.C.

2014: Inbee Park-Monroe C.C., Pittsford, N.Y.

2015: Inbee Park-Westchester C.C.

2016: Brooke Henderson, Sahalee C.C.

2017 Danielle Kang, Olympia Fields (Ill.) C.C.

2018 Sung Hyun Park, Kemper Lakes Golf Course

2019 Hannah Green, Hazeltine National Golf Course

2020: Sei Young Kim, Aronimink Golf Club

2021: Nelly Korda, Atlanta Athletic Club

2022: In Gee Chun: Congressional Blue Course

