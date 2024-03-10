Who won LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024? Final leaderboard explored

Abraham Ancer clinched his first LIV Golf victory at the 2024 Hong Kong tournament on Sunday, March 10. The Mexican-American golfer displayed exceptional skill, sealing the win with a birdie on the first extra hole of the playoff.

Ancer took the lead after the second round and entered the final round with a commanding five-stroke advantage. Despite a challenging final round where he ended up tied with Paul Casey and Cameron Smith, Ancer emerged victorious in the playoff.

Paul Casey and Cameron Smith shared second place, while Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz were tied for fourth with an under-12 score.

Ancer put forward a fantastic performance at the tournament. He shot two bogey-free rounds in the game, followed by the third round of over-par 2. He carded three bogeys and just one birdie in the final round to settle for a total of under-par 13.

Jon Rahm finished in a tie for eighth place with Richard Bland, Charles Howell III, Graeme McDowell, Dean Burnmester, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson with a score of under 10, while Adrian Meronk settled in a tie for 15th place with Lucas Herbert, Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 final leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024:

1 Abraham Ancer: -13

T2. Paul Casey: -13

T2. Cameron Smith: -13

T4. Joaquin Niemann: -12

T4. Carlos Ortiz: -12

T6. Kevin Na: -11

T6. Bryson DeChambeau: -11

T8. Richard Bland: -10

T8. Charles Howell III: -10

T8. Graeme McDowell: -10

T8. Dean Burnmester: -10

T8. Ian Poulter: -10

T8. Henrik Stenson: -10

T8. Jon Rahm: -10

T15. Lucas Herbert: -9

T15. Adrian Meronk: -9

T15. Harold Varner III: -9

T15. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T19. Sam Horsfield: -8

T19. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T21. Dustin Johnson: -7

T21. Talor Gooch: -7

T21. Martin Kaymer: -7

T21. Scott Vincent: -7

T21. Tyrrell Hatton: -7

T21. Matt Jones: -7

28. Brooks Koepka: -6

T29. Peter Uihlein: -5

T29. Marc Leishman: -5

T29. Patrick Reed: -5

T29. Andy Ogletree: -5

T29. Bubba Watson: -5

T34. Brendan Steele: -4

T34. David Puig: -4

T34. Cameron Tringale: -4

T34. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T38. Caleb Surratt: -3

T38. Sergio Garcia: -3

T38. Pat Perez: -3

T41. Danny Lee: -2

T41. Jinichiro Kozumo: -2

T41. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T41. Kalle Samooja: -2

T45. Lee Westwood: -1

T45. Matt Wolff: -1

T45. Branden Grace: -1

T48. Mito Pereira: E

T48. Thomas Pieters: E

50. Anthony Kim: +3

51. Jason Kokrak: +6

T52. Hudson Swafford: +8

T52. Phil Mickelson: +8

54. Kieran Vincent: +9