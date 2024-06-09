Who won the Memorial Tournament? Exploring final leaderboard of PGA Tour event

On June 9, the fourth and final round of the Memorial Tournament was played to a conclusion. The final PGA Tour event before the U.S. Open next weekend has come and gone.

Several golfers put in strong performances, but only one could win. Here's who won, the final leaderboard, and important takeaways from an exciting weekend of golf.

Final leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament

Here's how things stood following the end of the Memorial Tournament:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -8

2: Collin Morikawa, -7

3: Adam Hadwin, -4

4: Christian Bezuidenhout, -3

T5: Matt Fitzpatrick, -2

T5: Ludvig Aberg, -2

T5: Sepp Straka, -2

T8: Hideki Matsuyama, -1

T8: Sungjae Im, -1

T8: Tony Finau, -1

T8: Xander Schauffele, -1

T12: Victor Perez, E

T12: Sahith Theegala, E

T12: Nick Dunlap, E

T15: Billy Horschel, +2

T15: Sam Burns, +2

T15: Viktor Hovland, +2

T15: Si Woo Kim, +2

T15: Rory McIlroy, +2

T20: Corey Conners, +3

T20: Tommy Fleetwood, +3

T22: Alex Noren, +4

T22: Byeong Hun An, +4

T22: Akshay Bhatia, +4

T22: J.T. Poston, +4

T22: Max Homa, +4

T27: Emiliano Grillo, +5

T27: Adam Svensson, +5

T27: Nick Taylor, +5

T27: Russel Henley, +5

T27: Seamus Power, +5

T33: Taylor Pendrith, +6

T33: Justin Thomas, +6

T33: Matt Kuchar, +6

T33: Peter Malnati, +6

T33: Brian Harman, +6

T33: Jason Day, +6

T39: Denny McCarthy, +7

T39: Austin Eckroat, +7

T41: Thomas Detry, +8

T41: Will Zalatoris, +8

T43: Tom Kim, +9

T43: Keegan Bradley, +9

T45: Tom Hoge, +10

T45: Lee Hodges, +10

T45: Andrew Putnam, +10

T45: Eric Cole, +10

49: Shane Lowry, +12

T50: Cameron Young, +13

T50: Cam Davis, +13

52: Jackson Koivun, +18

Scottie Scheffler might have started another winning streak. Earlier this year, the world number one won four of five tournaments including The Masters. He slowed down a bit but got back to his winning ways at the Memorial Tournament one week before the U.S. Open. Despite an even par round three, he entered the fourth round with a lead he didn't relinquish.

It was not a simple victory, though. Scheffler started the final round in rough form while Adam Hadwin was playing well to close the gap. Ultimately, the world number one was able to fend him and Collin Morikawa off the rest of the way.

Ludvig Aberg turned in another good performance, though it wasn't enough to dethrone the world number one. The same can be said of Xander Schauffele, Christian Bezuidenhout, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ludvig Aberg played well at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Even though this was a Signature Event with a limited field, there was a cut. The Memorial Tournament is an Invitational, which keeps the cut intact. This weekend, the cut was made at four over par. That meant the following golfers did not make it to the third round:

Chris Gotterup

Mackenzie Hughes

Jordan Spieth

Jake Knapp

Justin Rose

Lucas Glover

Rickie Fowler

One week out from his title defense at the U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark also missed the cut. Through two rounds, he was five over par.

A few golfers who made the cut but couldn't keep the momentum going and struggled in the final two rounds:

Tom Kim

Matt Kuchar

Keegan Bradley

Justin Thomas

Peter Malnati

Cameron Young and Jackson Koivun, an amateur, also had tough outings at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The fourth round proved to be particularly difficult as a majority of golfers were over par for the round.