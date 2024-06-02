Who won the RBC Canadian Open? Exploring final leaderboard for PGA Tour event

The RBC Canadian Open featured quite a few talented golfers, and they put on a show over the weekend. The final round concluded on Sunday, June 2 and one winner was able to take home the trophy.

It was the final time the tournament would be held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, and it went out with a bit of a bang.

Final leaderboard for RBC Canadian Open

Here's how things stood after the RBC Canadian Open finished on Sunday:

Win: Robert MacIntyre, -16

2: Ben Griffin, -15

3: Victor Perez, -14

T4: Tom Kim, -13

T4: Rory McIlroy, -13

6: Corey Conners, -12

T7: Maverick McNealy, -10

T7: Mackenzie Hughes, -10

T7: Ryan Fox, -10

T10: Chandler Phillips, -9

T10: Keith Mitchell, -9

T10: Joel Dahmen, -9

T10: Sam Burns, -9

T14: Beau Hossler, -8

T14: Jacob Bridgeman, -8

T14: Michael Kim, -8

T14: Sam Stevens, -8

T14: Carson Young, -8

T14: Aaron Rai, -8

T14: Andrew Novak, -8

T21: David Skinns, -7

T21: Taylor Pendrith, -7

T21: Tommy Fleetwood, -7.

The final round was not as chaotic as some other PGA Tour events have been. Entering the play Sunday, Robert MacIntyre held a firm four-shot lead. The rest of the leaderboard was rather congested behind him, as 24 players were within five shots of second place.

Among them were defending champion Nick Hardy and Rory McIlroy. Both of these golfers were among the most notable in the field and they played well in spite of missing out on the top spot. McIlroy in particular charged up the leaderboard, but it was too little too late.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Carson Young, Michael Kim, Tommy Fleetwood, and Joel Dahmen all put in really good performances as well.

While he wasn't able to win the tournament or come particularly close, an emotional Akshay Bhatia did make the cut. He paid tribute to his fallen friend Grayson Murray at the opening of the tournament.

The cut ended up, ironically, being even par. Everyone above par after the second round was not able to continue. Cameron Young, Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower, Eric Cole, Sahith Theegala, and others were cut while Doug Ghim and Carl Yuan withdrew.