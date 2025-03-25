  • home icon
  • Golf
  •  Who won TGL's first final? Final scores and more explored

 Who won TGL's first final? Final scores and more explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 25, 2025 05:44 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: Finals - Source: Getty
TGL presented by SoFi: Finals (Image Source: Getty)

Atlanta Drive GC posted a thrilling win over New York Golf Club in the first match of the TGL finals. After trailing by one point with just two holes to go, they managed to win both to take the lead in the finals.

Ad

The first TGL final was played on Monday, March 24, between the finalists Atlanta Drive and NYGC. Atlanta featured Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay, while NYGC had Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Rickie Fowler in action.

Atlanta started the match well and won two of the first four holes, but NYGC made a comeback, winning the next two holes. Both teams failed to add another point in the triples session.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first hole of the singles, NYGC threw a hammer, which Atlanta Drive accepted. With a nine-foot putt, Cameron Young gave his team a two-point lead.

Atlanta responded well on the next hole as Billy Horschel won two points with the help of a hammer bonus. Young posted another win against Thomas on the 13th hole, and now Atlanta needed a miracle with just two holes remaining.

Horschel once again came to the rescue and helped his team equalize the score. The fifteenth hole was a virtual tiebreaker, but Cantlay came in clutch to help his team win the first final of the three-match series.

Ad

The second match of the TGL final will take place on Tuesday, March 25, from 7 PM ET onwards.

TGL Final, Match 1 scorecard explored

Here's a look at the ole-by-hole scorecard for TGL Final, Match 1:

Triples

  • Hole 1: Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 2: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC)
  • Hole 3: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC)
  • Hole 4: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 New York GC)
  • Hole 5: New York GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 New York GC)
  • Hole 6: New York GC wins hole (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 7: Tied (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 8: Tied (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 9: Tied (Tied 2-2)
Ad

Singles

  • Hole 10: New York GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (New York GC 4-2 Atlanta Drive GC)
  • Hole 11: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (Atlanta Drive GC 4-4 New York GC)
  • Hole 12: Tied (Tied 4-4)
  • Hole 13: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 5-4 Atlanta Drive GC)
  • Hole 14: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Tied 5-5)
  • Hole 15: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 6-5 New York GC)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी