 Who won TGL's first final? Final scores and more explored

Atlanta Drive GC posted a thrilling win over New York Golf Club in the first match of the TGL finals. After trailing by one point with just two holes to go, they managed to win both to take the lead in the finals.

The first TGL final was played on Monday, March 24, between the finalists Atlanta Drive and NYGC. Atlanta featured Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay, while NYGC had Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Rickie Fowler in action.

Atlanta started the match well and won two of the first four holes, but NYGC made a comeback, winning the next two holes. Both teams failed to add another point in the triples session.

In the first hole of the singles, NYGC threw a hammer, which Atlanta Drive accepted. With a nine-foot putt, Cameron Young gave his team a two-point lead.

Atlanta responded well on the next hole as Billy Horschel won two points with the help of a hammer bonus. Young posted another win against Thomas on the 13th hole, and now Atlanta needed a miracle with just two holes remaining.

Horschel once again came to the rescue and helped his team equalize the score. The fifteenth hole was a virtual tiebreaker, but Cantlay came in clutch to help his team win the first final of the three-match series.

The second match of the TGL final will take place on Tuesday, March 25, from 7 PM ET onwards.

TGL Final, Match 1 scorecard explored

Here's a look at the ole-by-hole scorecard for TGL Final, Match 1:

Triples

Hole 1: Tied ( Tied 0-0 )

Tied ( ) Hole 2: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC )

Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( ) Hole 3: Tied ( Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC )

Tied ( ) Hole 4: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 New York GC )

Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( ) Hole 5: New York GC wins hole ( Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 New York GC )

New York GC wins hole ( ) Hole 6: New York GC wins hole ( Tied 2-2 )

New York GC wins hole ( ) Hole 7: Tied ( Tied 2-2 )

Tied ( ) Hole 8: Tied ( Tied 2-2 )

Tied ( ) Hole 9: Tied (Tied 2-2)

Singles

Hole 10: New York GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) ( New York GC 4-2 Atlanta Drive GC )

New York GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) ( ) Hole 11: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) ( Atlanta Drive GC 4-4 New York GC )

Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) ( ) Hole 12: Tied ( Tied 4-4 )

Tied ( ) Hole 13: New York GC wins hole ( New York GC 5-4 Atlanta Drive GC )

New York GC wins hole ( ) Hole 14: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( Tied 5-5 )

Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( ) Hole 15: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 6-5 New York GC)

