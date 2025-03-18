 Who won TGL's first playoff? Final scores and more explored

New York Golf Club upset Los Angeles Golf Club to become the first team to qualify for the TGL finals. They posted a 6-4 win against LAGC in the first TGL playoff on Monday, March 17.

Ad

The TGL's first edition's first playoff match took place between LAGC and NYGC. LAGC featured Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood in action and were looking firm favorites as they entered the playoff, winning four of the five matches. On the other hand, NYGC featuring Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Rickie Fowler had finished fourth in the league standings.

LAGC started the match by winning the first hole, but NYGC quickly equaled the score on the next hole. After tying the next hole, NYGC earned the lead with a win on the fourth hole, but LAGC wasn't giving up easily and tied the score by winning the fifth.

Ad

Trending

On the last four holes of the triples session, NYGC claimed the eighth hole while the other three ended with no result. In the first Singles hole, Schauffele defeated Morikawa to extend the lead further. Then Fowler also won the tenth hole against Fleetwood, and now NYGC had a three-point lead.

Sahith Theegala won the first point for LAGC in the singles session, and now the team needed to win the next three holes. However, NYGC ended their hopes on the 13th hole where Schauffele once again came out better against Morikawa. Theegala narrowed the loss difference by winning the last hole of the match.

Ad

The second playoff will take place on Tuesday, March 18, between Bay GC and Atlanta Drive GC.

TGL Playoff 1 scorecard explored

Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala shake hands at the TGL semifinals (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole scorecard of the TGL's first playoff between LAGC and NYGC:

Ad

Triples

Hole 1: LAGC wins hole (LAGC 1-0 NYGC)

Hole 2: NYGC wins hole (Tied 1-1)

Hole 3: Tied (Tied 1-1)

Hole 4: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 2-1 LAGC)

Hole 5: LAGC wins hole (Tied 2-2)

Hole 6: Tied (Tied 2-2)

Hole 7: Tied (Tied 2-2)

Hole 8: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)

Hole 9: Tied (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)

Singles

Hole 10: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 4-2 LAGC)

Hole 11: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 5-2 LAGC)

Hole 12: LAGC wins hole (NYGC 5-3 LAGC)

Hole 13: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)

Hole 14: Tied (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)

Hole 15: LAGC wins hole (NYGC 6-4 LAGC)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback