Who won the US Senior Open Championship? Exploring top 20 leaderboard for Major PGA Tour Champions event

The US Senior Open, after some delays and a Monday schedule, has finally concluded. It ended up requiring a tense playoff between two golfers searching for the title. Several others put in excellent performances over the weekend and into Monday, but only one could earn the trophy and the subsequent winner's payout. Here's how the leaderboard finally stood:

Top 20 leaderboard for US Senior Open Championship

Here's how things stood after the conclusion of Sunday's final round which took place on Monday:

Win: Richard Bland, -2

P2: Hiroyuki Fujita

T3: Richard Green, -10

T3: Steve Stricker, -9

T5: Thongchai Jadee, -8

T5: Bob Estes, -8

7: Vijay Singh, -7

T8: Ernie Els, -6

T8: Stephen Ames, -6

T8: Paul Stankowski, -6

11: Peter Baker, -5

T12: Cameron Percy, -4

T12: Y.E. Yang, -4

T12: Steven Alker, -4

T12: Rocco Mediate, -4

T16: Alex Cejka, -3

T16: Olin Browne, -3

T16: Birk Nelson, -3

T16: Padraig Harrington, -3

T16: Jerry Kelly, -3

Richard Bland and Hiroyuki Fujita ended the final round tied at -13. This was after Bland shot four under par in the final round and Fujita was one over, so it was an impressive comeback for Bland.

Richard Bland won the US Senior Open

The US Senior Open involves a two-hole playoff, and after one, the two golfers were still tied. This was true after the second and third hole (both bogeyed that one), which led to a fourth. Eventually, Bland won the tournament- his second Major Senior win this year.

Several players missed the cut, which was two over:

Fred Funk

Keith Horne

Glen Day

Brian Gay

Richard Lee

Gary Koch

Colin Montgomerie

Matt Schalk

After Bland won the Senior PGA Championship, he opened up on getting into more PGA Tour Champions events (via AP):

“I don’t know how many doors this is going to open. Obviously, I’m now committed to LIV... This is my first event. I was interested to see if I brought my game how it would stack up against these guys. Thankfully, it does.”

Bland can't ordinarily play on PGA Tour Champions events since he is an active member of LIV Golf. The Champions Tour allows anyone who played on the European Tour in the last five years to play in Major tournaments, and that was true for Bland.

Thus, he got an invite to the Senior PGA Championship and won. He followed that up by getting into the US Senior Open Championship, and he ended up winning that as well.

