Who won the Wells Fargo Championship? Exploring final leaderboard for PGA Tour Signature Event

The PGA Tour had two events going on this weekend, with the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina being the most notable event. It was a Signature Event, which meant an elevated and limited field. The top golfers on the tour came together to compete for one weekend.

Final leaderboard of Wells Fargo Championship

After the fourth round on May 12, here's how the Wells Fargo Championship looked:

Win: Rory McIlroy, -17

2: Xander Schauffele, -12

3: Byeong Hun An, -9

T4: Jason Day, -6

T4: Sungjae Im, -6

T6: Mackenzie Hughes, -5

T6: Denny McCarthy, -5

T8: Max Homa, -4

T8: Sepp Straka, -4

T10: Grayson Murray, -3

T10: Russell Henley, -3

T10: Taylor Pendrith, -3

T13: Corey Conners, -2

T13: Sam Burns, -2

T13: Tommy Fleetwood, -2

At the beginning of the fourth round, it was effectively a two-man race between Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The two were three and four shots ahead of the next-closest competition, so they weren't guaranteed to win, but they were the two primary competitors.

McIlroy ended up pulling away across the final round, shooting six under. Schauffele was even for the day, which allowed McIlroy to come back from a one-stroke deficit for his second straight win on the PGA Tour (won the Zurich Classic last time with Shane Lowry).

Max Homa had a good outing at the Wells Fargo Championship

Though they didn't win, it was a good showing for Mackenzie Hughes, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy, Corey Conners, Max Homa, Sepp Straka, Jason Day and reigning PGA Tour winner Taylor Pendrith.

There was no cut at this event. However, not everyone had a good weekend. A few golfers struggled. Eric Cole (+18 and dead last) shot poorly, as did Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman.

It was also not a good showing for reigning champion Wyndham Clark. Last year, this was the first PGA Tour event he had ever won. This time, despite having a good season overall, he couldn't recapture the magic. He ended up shooting seven over and placing tied for 47th.