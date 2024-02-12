Who won the WM Phoenix Open? Leaderboard, takeaways, standouts and more

The WM Phoenix Open can never be accused of not providing an unforgettable experience, especially in 2024. The event resulted in weather delays, fan interactions and a lot of frustration for several golfers. Ultimately, it yielded a pretty entertaining weekend that was jam-packed with action.

Several golfers had a tough time with the fans, but others persevered to make it through with a pretty exceptional performance. A tie persisted through the third round and into the fourth (with both rounds coming on Sunday). Here's a list of the winners.

WM Phoenix Open leaderboard, standouts and more

Here's the final leaderboard from the WM Phoenix Open, which ended up having delays and more than a few controversies:

1. Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor 2. Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman T3. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler Sam Burns

5. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala T6. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth Maverick McNealy

T8. Adam Scott

Adam Scott Kurt Kitayama

Cameron Young

Andrew Novak

T12. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas Doug Ghim

Si Woo Kim

T15. Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson Matt Fitzpatrick

T17. Harris English

Harris English Keith Mitchell

Adam Schenk

Tom Kim

Tom Hoge

T22. Brendon Todd

Brendon Todd Hideki Matsuyama

Emiliano Grillo

Justin Suh

Jhonattan Vegas

Denny McCarthy

It resulted in a tense playoff that happened at the same time as the Super Bowl, but it was an epic weekend of golf that gave Nick Taylor and Charley Hoffman a duel for the ages.

Scottie Scheffler is proving to be one of the best WM Phoenix Open players ever. He came in as a two-time champion and put together another dominant showing. It was a tightly contested outing regardless of some other stellar performances, but Scheffler showed why he was the reigning champion in his T3 finish.

Zach Johnson dealt with fans and did not have a good time, but he ultimately prevailed to put together a solid showing. He was far from the winner, but he played well despite the circumstances.

The same can be said of Jordan Spieth, who got caught mouthing expletives about the fan experience. He ultimately played really well and contended for the win though he ended up falling a bit short.

Jordan Spieth played well at the WM Phoenix Open

Unfortunately, it was not an excellent weekend for a few golfers, some of whom didn't make it to the final rounds after failing to make the cut. This includes Luke Donald, J.T. Poston, Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia, Grayson Murray and Gary Woodland.