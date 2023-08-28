Who is Xander Schauffele’s wife, Maya Lowe Schauffele? 5 things you need to know about the golfer’s college sweetheart 

The Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Xander Schauffele is a popular face on the PGA Tour. Thanks to his performances over the past few years, he is currently the World No. 6 golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Fans eagerly search for more details about their favorite golfer, especially more information about his family. One such query is, who is Xander's wife, Maya Lowe Schauffele?

In this article, we look at the five things you should know about Xander's college sweetheart. So, without further ado, let's have a closer look:

#1 - Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe Schuaffele went to different colleges

While the 29-year-old American golfer graduated from San Diego State University, his wife Maya Lowe studied science and public health at the University of California, San Diego. The golfer has a social sciences degree, while his wife holds a master's degree in healthcare administration.

#2 - The couple has been dating since 2014 ... maybe

Well, this is kind of debatable. It is believed that the couple started dating in 2014 or earlier. As for making it "Instagram official," they first went public that year. Despite attending different universities, it is certainly believed that they met in San Diego.

Before marrying Maya Lowe Schauffele, Xander Schauffele, after winning The Greenbrier Classic in 2017, jokingly said:

"Usually, I only kiss my girlfriend."

The couple got married in 2021 in Las Vegas just a week after the US Open.

#3 - Maya Lowe Schauffele speaks fluent Japanese

Xander Schauffele's wife is of Japanese descent and speaks the language fluently. She has also spent a lot of her time volunteering. During her collegiate days, she was a member of the Peace Corps, where she worked as a campus ambassador. She was also volunteered with Planned Parenthood and later became a full-time employee with the company.

#4 - When Maya Lowe Schauffele caddied for her husband

Before the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Xander Schauffele was caddied by his later-to-be wife Maya Lowe in the Par 3 Contest.

Xander shared a post on Instagram with Maya Lowe and wrote in the caption:

"Glad to have this one on the bag for the Par 3 contest"

#5 - Maya Lowe Schauffele works for Planned Parenthood

As per her LinkedIn account, she is currently employed in the position of center manager flex at the San Diego-based company, Planned Parenthood. She has held this position since December 2017. In 2015, she was a patient flow coordinator for the company.

How much has Xander Schauffele won on the PGA Tour?

As of this writing, the 29-year-old American has played 160 events on the leading American golf tour. He has made the cut in 137 and won seven tournaments.

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2017, Xander Schauffele has accumulated a sum of $38,874,112 as on-course earnings.

He is currently at the East Lake Golf Course playing in the 2023 Tour Championship and might add some more fortune to his bank account.