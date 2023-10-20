Who is Zac Blair? Exploring all about the PGA Tour golfer

Zachary James Blair, often referred to as Zac Blair is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. Born in August 1990, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zac has also played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamèrica previously.

Zac had a keen interest in the sport for a very long time. He also played the game while he was on Brigham Young University's golf team from 2009-2013.

Zac's interest in golf comes as no surprise as his father James Blair, too, was involved with the same sport. James also played at Brigham Young University from 1974 to 1977.

Zac Blair was an All-American in 2012 and even won four college events. His other victories include the 2009 Utah Amateur and 2011 Pacific Northwest Amateur.

Additionally, as an amateur participant at the 2013 Web.com Tour Qualifying School, Zac advanced to the Final Stage and was granted limited status on the Web.com Tour (Korn Ferry Tour)

He then joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in March 2014 after turning professional. He participated in seven events, out of which he made the cut in six of them and was placed in the top ten in three of them.

Zac also participated in eight Korn Ferry Tour events, making cuts in seven of them. He tied for second place at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and earned a spot in the Web.com Tour Finals. In 2015, he earned his PGA Tour card.

A glance at Zac Blair's PGA Tour journey

Zac Blair has faced many challenges and setbacks while playing on the tour. Although he has played a decent number of events, his best finish in recent years was a solo third at the 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Furthermore, he has only played three Majors to date. The first one was in 2014 when he was placed T-40 at the U.S. Open. The other two were the 2016 PGA Championship and 2019 U.S. Open, where he was unable to make the cut.

Zac had a poor finish (170th in the season-long FedEx Cup) that made him lose his PGA Tour card in 2018. Although he tried to get it back, he was unsuccessful in doing so.

However, Zac Blair won the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour on August 4, 2019 at TPC Stonebrae. His PGA Tour card was reinstated for the 2019–20 season thanks to this victory.

Unfortunately, he was unable to play for almost two years again due to surgery in the fall of 2020 for tears in his right labrum.

Nevertheless, after he got a medical exemption, Zac Blair came back to action as he earned two top-10 finishes this year, including the Travelers Championship (T2) and the Valspar Championship (T10).