Why was 2023 BMW Championship's Round 1 delayed?

The 2023 BMW Championship is experiencing unfortunate inclement weather conditions ahead of the first rounds of play at the Olympia Fields North Course in the suburbs of Chicago.

The first tee time for the event was initially scheduled for 8:26 a.m. CT (or 9:26 a.m. ET). But PGA TOUR Communications shared an update on Twitter that it would be delayed for an hour due to poor weather conditions.

However, in a new update, PGA TOUR Communications shared that the first round is delayed for another hour and will now start at 10:26 a.m. CT (or 11:26 a.m. ET).

The tweet read:

"The first round is delayed an additional hour. The first tee time is now scheduled for 10:26 a.m. CT."

As per the PGA Tour, Olympia Fields is currently experiencing rain showers and mild thunderstorms, causing the delay.

However, the course will later experience mixed weather with both sun and clouds on Thursday. Golfers can expect mostly clear, sunny weather over the course of the next three days.

The field for the 2023 BMW Championship includes the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings. Jon Rahm is currently at the top with 3,386 points and is followed by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler with 3,238 points.

Lucas Glover, who is currently placed fourth on the rankings, made a huge 45-place jump after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023. He will tee off at 1:10 a.m. ET and is paired with third-ranked Rory McIlroy.

What is the updated tee time for the 2023 BMW Championship?

Below are the updated tee times and pairings for the second FedEx Cup playoff event at Olympia Fields North Course (all times in ET):

11:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston

11:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

11:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

12:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

12:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

12:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

01:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

01:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

01:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

01:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

01:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

02:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

02:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

02:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

02:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

02:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

03:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

03:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

03:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

03:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

03:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

04:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

