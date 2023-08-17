Why was 2023 BMW Championship's Round 1 delayed?

The 22023 BMW Championship is experiencing unfortunate inclement weather conditions ahead of the first rounds of play at the Olympia Fields North Course in the suburbs of Chicago.
The first tee time for the event was initially scheduled for 8:26 a.m. CT (or 9:26 a.m. ET). But PGA TOUR Communications shared an update on Twitter that it would be delayed for an hour due to poor weather conditions.
However, in a new update, PGA TOUR Communications shared that the first round is delayed for another hour and will now start at 10:26 a.m. CT (or 11:26 a.m. ET).
The tweet read:
"The first round is delayed an additional hour. The first tee time is now scheduled for 10:26 a.m. CT."
As per the PGA Tour, Olympia Fields is currently experiencing rain showers and mild thunderstorms, causing the delay.
However, the course will later experience mixed weather with both sun and clouds on Thursday. Golfers can expect mostly clear, sunny weather over the course of the next three days.
The field for the 2023 BMW Championship includes the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings. Jon Rahm is currently at the top with 3,386 points and is followed by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler with 3,238 points.
Lucas Glover, who is currently placed fourth on the rankings, made a huge 45-place jump after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023. He will tee off at 1:10 a.m. ET and is paired with third-ranked Rory McIlroy.
What is the updated tee time for the 2023 BMW Championship?
Below are the updated tee times and pairings for the second FedEx Cup playoff event at Olympia Fields North Course (all times in ET):
- 11:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston
- 11:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 11:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An
- 11:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
- 12:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im
- 12:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
- 12:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
- 12:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 01:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 01:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 01:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
- 01:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young
- 01:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam
- 02:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 02:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
- 02:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk
- 02:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
- 02:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
- 03:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim
- 03:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
- 03:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland
- 03:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 03:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
- 04:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
