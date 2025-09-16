Why won't 2026 edition of The Sentry be held at Kapalua? PGA Tour explains decision

The PGA Tour recently announced that the 2026 edition of the Sentry will not be held at the Kapalua Resort. The reason behind the tour’s decision has been cited as the changing climate in Kapalua, Maui, and other logistical challenges involved in hosting a tournament there.The Sentry, formerly called the Tournament of Champions, serves as a kickoff to the golf season on the PGA Tour. Established in 1953, it was held in several locations until 1999, when Maui became home to the prestigious tournament.Maui has recently experienced significant drought conditions that have affected over 140,000 residents. Water conservation mandates were implemented to mitigate the drought’s effects, and this directly affected operations in the Kapalua Resort, where the tournament is regualrly held.Speaking on the issue, a representative of the PGA Tour stated,“Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA TOUR has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions, and logistical challenges. Additional event information will be shared when appropriate.&quot;According to a press release by the PGA Tour, there are also concerns about logistical issues such as vendor coordination, infrastructure, tight shipping deadlines, and the like. As such, even if the weather conditions improve, they may not be able to meet up with the extensive time required to prepare for the event.The decision to move the tournament from the Kapalua Resort was made after the PGA Tour team visited the Plantation Course in early September. As it stands, no further information has been released regarding a new location for the kickoff tournament for the 2026 season.The Governor of Hawaii ‘supports’ The PGA Tour’s decision to move The Sentry from Kapalua ResortThe governor of Hawaii, Governor Josh Green, met virtually with the PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp to discuss the tour’s decision to move The Sentry from Kapalua Resort. Following their meeting, Governor Green expressed support for the tour’s decision.“We support the PGA TOUR’s decision, given the drought conditions Maui is facing. Protecting our water and supporting our communities come first. The Sentry has long showcased Maui’s beauty while giving back to local nonprofits, and we’re grateful to the TOUR, Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County for their partnership,” Green said.Speaking on the decision, Stephanie Smith, brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry Insurance expressed love for Maui in light of the ongoing challenges. She called Maui a “Sentry community,” adding that over the years, the event organizers have built “meaningful friendships” with the people on the island.Notably, besides The Sentry, The PGA Tour also hosts two other tournaments in Hawaii, namely The Sony Open and the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship. In his statement, Governor Green expressed excitment at hosting the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club from January 12 - 18.