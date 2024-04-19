Why did Angel Yin and Lilia Vu withdraw from LPGA's Chevron Championship? Reasons explored

Lilia Vu and Angel Yin withdrew from the ongoing Chevron Championship, the first major of the year.

Vu was set to defend her title this week but could not tee off and withdrew ahead of the start due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Angel Yin withdrew from the competition due to an ankle injury. She was the favorite to win the event but was forced to withdraw after the first round, during which she shot 78.

Yin had injured her leg earlier this year while playing in Austria. She was in immense pain and struggled to continue her game at the Chevron Championship 2024. She was in pain before the start of the event and was struggling to walk on the golf course, with her injury worsening due to traveling.

Meanwhile, Lilia Vu was looking forward to defending her title but was dealing with a back injury. She released a statement explaining that although things were better before, the injury intensified during a warm-up session, causing discomfort and ultimately leading to her withdrawal from the competition.

Speaking of her injury, Lilia Vu released a statement on her Instagram account, saying:

"I am so sorry to have to withdraw from The Chevron Championship, as I was really looking forward to defending my first major title. I have been dealing with a back injury for a while now. Some days are better than others, and today was unfortunately not a good day.

"During my normal warm-up routine, I had severe discomfort in my back and I felt that I could not compete up to my standards and made the decision to withdraw from the tournament ahead of my tee time. I am planning to return home to see my doctors immediately to determine the best appropriate next steps."

The Chevron Championship kicked off on Thursday, April 18, at The Club at Carlton Woods. Lauren Coughlin topped the leaderboard following the opening round with a score of under 6. She will enter the second round with a two-stroke lead over Marina Alex, Minami Katsu, and Nelly Korda.

While Angel Yin and Lilia Vu will not be present in the major field this week, fans have their eyes set on Nelly Korda to see if she can win her fourth consecutive tournament of the season. She had previously won the LPGA Drive on Championship, Fir Hills Seri PAK Championship, Ford Championship, and T-Mobile Match Play in her last four outings.

A quick recap of Lilia Vu and Angel Yin's performances in 2024

In 2024, Angel Yin's sole appearance was in the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, where she shot rounds of 72, 68, 73, and 68. She finished with a score of under 4, securing the T5 spot on the leaderboard. Turning pro in 2016, Yin's best finish at the Chevron Championship was in 2023, when she secured second place.

Lilia Vu, currently ranked World No.2, has participated in seven tournaments this season. Her best performance came at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she finished in a tie for seventh place. Vu boasts two Major victories in her career, including the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2023 Women's British Open.

The 2024 Chevron Championship will commence its second round on Friday, April 19, and conclude on Sunday, April 21.

