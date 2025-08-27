Why is Ben Griffin selected on US Ryder Cup 2025 roster? Achievements explored

Ben Griffin has been named as one of Keegan Bradley’s captain’s picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, set for September 26-28. The Chapel Hill native’s strong 2025 PGA Tour season and consistent performances have earned him a spot on Team USA.

Ben Griffin collected two PGA Tour victories this season, winning the Zurich Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge. He also notched 10 top-10 finishes and 15 top-25s in 28 starts, including T8 at the PGA Championship, T10 at the U.S. Open, and another T10 at the season-ending Tour Championship. His run secured him nearly $10 million in prize money and placed him sixth in the FedEx Cup regular-season standings.

The 29-year-old also finished inside the top 12 in all three FedEx Cup Playoff events, with results of T9, T12, and T10. Currently ranked seventh in Data Golf and 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Ben Griffin’s season-long consistency made him a clear choice for Bradley.

“Ben is an extremely confident, excited player. including two wins, one at Colonial and one at Zurich, which plays the same format as the Ryder Cup. I'm really proud of this player for making this team. He had to show all year that he was playing at this level, and he was consistent the entire year, and we're really lucky to have him on this team,” Keegan Bradley said for Griffin as per Golfweek.

Before turning pro, Ben Griffin was a standout at North Carolina from 2014-18, where he won three collegiate titles and set multiple scoring records. His selection makes him only the second Tar Heel to feature in the Ryder Cup after Davis Love III, who played in six editions and captained the U.S. team twice.

Who will Ben Griffin join on Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Apart from Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley has selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to round out his team. They join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau to complete Team USA for the 45th Ryder Cup.

“I know a 100 percent for certain that this is the right choice. And these six guys, again, played so incredibly coming down the stretch here and made my decision a lot easier,” Bradley said while announcing his picks at PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Among Bradley’s selections, Justin Thomas returns for his fourth Ryder Cup. He ended his victory drought at the RBC Heritage in April and has a career record of 7-4-2 in the event. Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion, makes his third appearance with a 4-3-1 record.

Cameron Young, who won the Wyndham Championship this season, will play his first Ryder Cup. He once set the course record at Bethpage Black with a 64 during the N.Y. State Open as an amateur.

Patrick Cantlay, who has been part of two previous Ryder Cups, brings a 5-2-1 record despite past controversies surrounding him in 2023. Meanwhile, Sam Burns, ranked 16th in the U.S. standings, earns his second appearance after steady play throughout the season.

