Why was the BMW PGA Championship round 2 suspended? All you need to know

The second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship has been suspended due to fog. The tournament was scheduled to take place at 6:55 a.m. BST but was delayed by a few minutes to start at 7:12 a.m. BST.

The DP World Tour shared an update about the delay in the round on its X account (formerly known as Twitter):

"Play was suspended at 7:12 due to fog. More updates to follow @BMWPGA."

Marcus Helligklide took the lead after the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.

Matt Fitzpatrick settled for second position, with Richie Ramsay. Adrian Meronk finished in fourth place, with Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo, James Morrison, Matthew Baldwin, Connor Syme and Rikuya Hoshino.

The tournament is taking place at the Wentworth Club-West Course. According to the World Weather Online, the venue will be partly cloudy on Friday afternoon, with humidity of around 52 percent.

2023 BMW PGA Championship Friday pairings

For the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Nacho Elvira will tee off with Darius Van Driel and Jeff Winther, while Jon Rahm will start with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy will start the round with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, while Tommy Fleetwood will tee off with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. Justin Rose will be paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre.

Here're the pairings of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship second round:

Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther

Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage

Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork

Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal

Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace

Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,

Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling

John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing

Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg

Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher

Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman