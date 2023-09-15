Why was the BMW PGA Championship round 2 suspended? All you need to know

The second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship has been suspended due to fog. The tournament was scheduled to take place at 6:55 a.m. BST but was delayed by a few minutes to start at 7:12 a.m. BST.
The DP World Tour shared an update about the delay in the round on its X account (formerly known as Twitter):
"Play was suspended at 7:12 due to fog. More updates to follow @BMWPGA."
Marcus Helligklide took the lead after the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.
Matt Fitzpatrick settled for second position, with Richie Ramsay. Adrian Meronk finished in fourth place, with Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo, James Morrison, Matthew Baldwin, Connor Syme and Rikuya Hoshino.
The tournament is taking place at the Wentworth Club-West Course. According to the World Weather Online, the venue will be partly cloudy on Friday afternoon, with humidity of around 52 percent.
2023 BMW PGA Championship Friday pairings
For the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Nacho Elvira will tee off with Darius Van Driel and Jeff Winther, while Jon Rahm will start with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.
Rory McIlroy will start the round with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, while Tommy Fleetwood will tee off with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. Justin Rose will be paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre.
Here're the pairings of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship second round:
- Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther
- Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage
- Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti
- Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long
- David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry
- Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner
- Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin
- Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher
- Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
- Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork
- Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton
- Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre
- Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal
- Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo
- Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace
- Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem
- Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick
- Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie
- Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio
- Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,
- Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo
- Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling
- John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson
- Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun
- Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing
- Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay
- Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme
- Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino
- Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg
- Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher
- Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard
- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka
- Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten
- Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan
- Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari
- Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest
- Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell
- Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener
- Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde
- Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier
- Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman