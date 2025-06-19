Why did Brian Campbell withdraw from the 2025 Travelers Championship? Exploring the potential reason

One of the first notable players to pull out of the 2025 Travelers Championship was Brian Campbell. Coming off a missed cut at the US Open last week, the golfer isn't going to be able to put in a performance to move past that one at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Campbell had been struggling with a shoulder injury lately, and that appears to be why he stepped down. It is the final Signature Event of the season, so it's unfortunate timing for the 32-year-old golfer.

Campbell pulled out before the first round began on Thursday, June 19, so he didn't take an official swing. Since he withdrew before it started, he was able to be replaced in the field by Davis Riley.

Campbell reportedly left it up to the very last minute to see if his ailing shoulder would heal, but it didn't, prompting him to leave. He is the second injury withdrawal on Thursday after Corey Conners' wrist forced him out of action, too.

The American golfer won his first and to date his only PGA Tour event at the Mexico Open in February. That win came in a playoff over Aldrich Potgieter, but he has missed his last three cuts.

Riley, his replacement, also missed the cut at the US Open after shooting 77 and 78 in his two rounds. Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, and Alex Noren are still in the field for now, though they are also dealing with injuries.

Brian Campbell spoke on his first career win

Brian Campbell has just one win in his PGA Tour career, the 2025 Mexico Open, which came earlier this season. It was a hard-fought battle, and it came down to an extra hole before it was actually decided.

Brian Campbell won in Mexico for his first title (Image via Imagn)

After making a four-foot birdie putt to win the playoff, he said via AP:

“To be in this position is just so unreal. I can’t believe it, really.”

He and Potgieter made par on the first playoff, the 18th hole, so they played that one a third time when disaster nearly struck. Campbell hit a low, hard fade that careened towards the out-of-bounds stakes. It hit a tree, however, and bounced back in, saving Brian Campbell a huge penalty that would've sunk him.

He added:

“You’ve got to get those breaks sometimes. Unfortunately I hit a really bad tee shot there, caught the tree, was able to keep it in play and get ourselves in a good position to get a wedge and keep the pressure on.

He would go on to win there, showcasing how much luck can play a role in a golf tournament. Campbell will not have a chance to get a second win this week at the star-studded field featuring JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.

