Why did Charley Hull withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship?

Charley Hull has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Amundi Evian Championships. The tournament is taking place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The withdrawal occurred mid-round on the opening day of the tournament, July 10. The event began with 132 players, and among them Ruoning Yin, and Haeran Ryu were in Hull's tee groups.

Golf Digest stated that Charley Hull collapsed before shooting her tee shot on hole 10. She required immediate medical treatment, and it has been speculated that she is suffering from a viral infection. She was allowed to take a 15 minute break before resuming with her tee shot. After striking the shot, Hull fell down again, forcing her to withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship.

Prior to her withdrawal, Charley Hull was one under par and had a good chance of performing strong in the tournament. On the other hand, her tee group was allowed to continue and finish their round one. Haeran Ryu finished with a total score of 8 over par, whereas Ruoning Yin finished 1 over par.

During Hull's leave, broadcast host Richard Kaufman discussed what they had learned about the golfer, which was somewhat concerning. He stated:

"Obviously a very unnerving situation for Charley and her playing partners."

Charley Hull is currently placed 19th in the official world golf women's rankings and has been in excellent form this season. While Hull is still looking for her first win this season, she has played excellently in her previous two major championships, finishing T12 in the US Women's Open and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

