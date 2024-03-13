Why did Collin Morikawa switch to the Logan Olson prototype putter? All you need to know

Last week, Collin Morikawa was spotted using the latest Logan Olson blade prototype putter during the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Impressed by its initial results, he has decided to bring the putter to the Players Championship as well.

Morikawa has mostly used a TaylorMade TP Soto in the last two seasons, but he has also not shied away from experimenting with different blade-style prototypes throughout his career. During his successful run at the Zozo Championship, he switched to a Mitsubishi Diamana graphite putter shaft.

Now, the Logan Olson blade prototype is the latest experiment for Morikawa. The custom Logan Olson putter design features a dot on the crown, grooves on the face, and two weights located on the sole. The shaft used is a Mitsubishi Diamana P105-gram 1.0-flex, paired with a SuperStroke Zynergy Tour 2.0XL grip.

Ahead of the Players Championship, Collin Morikawa explained the reason behind switching to the Logan Olson blade prototype putter.

"Yeah, I've switched putters my entire career, but, you know, just what we've seen, I like how it rolls off the face," he said as per GolfWRX. "When you actually get the data, it's incredible how much better it rolls, even though the TaylorMade rolled in insanely good. It’s nearly the exact same putter, the same look. We cleaned up a few things that I actually never looked at.”

“What's crazy about professional golf is that we have everything at our disposal, “Like, you can change anything. You can change all this, change all that, and, you kind of go down this path sometimes where you're like, it's too much and you don't really know what you need. And sometimes what's there is good enough," he added.

The six-time PGA Tour champion added that his team went through a few tweaks concerning the face and the dots, and he has loved it so far.

"He's [Olson] incredibly smart," Morikawa added. "He has a knack for just asking all the questions on what you're trying to see and what you're trying to get out of a putter, and, it's been awesome."

When will Collin Morikawa tee off at the Players Championship 2024?

Collin Morikawa is grouped with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman for the opening round of the Players Championship 2024. The trio will tee off from the first hole of the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 14, at 1:51 p.m. ET.

After starting the season with a T5 finish at the Sentry, Collin Morikawa has missed two cuts in his last four starts. Speaking of past performances, he has made two cuts in three starts at the TPC Sawgrass. Last year's T13 finish was his best result at the event.