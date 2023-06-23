Why didn’t Rory McIlroy keep his hole-in-one ball? Real reason explored

For some players, an ace on the golf course might be a memory to cherish for life, but for Rory McIlroy, it's just a part of the game. He is more focused on winning the trophy. The Northern Irish golfer recently sank an eagle in the first round of the 2023 Travelers Championship to finish with a score of 68.

In an interview after the round, Rory McIlroy confirmed that he threw the balls after the game. He scored the first ace on the PGA Tour at this week's Travelers Championship from 214 yards on the eighth hole.

However, the Current World No. 3 golfer said that he would be more interested in collecting trophies than golf balls.

"I'm not sentimental, " said McIlroy. "I don't care. I'd rather have trophies than golf balls."

Rory McIlroy said that his hole-in-one at the TPC River Highlands boosted his confidence following his second-place finish at the 2023 US Open last week.

McIlroy went on to say:

"Hole-in-one and great shots, and I also made five bogeys, which was the sloppy bit of the day. I feel like I didn't - I don't even know if I made five bogeys during the whole U.S. Open last week. I just need to - I think I did, but I just need to tidy that up. Making five birdies and an eagle out there would be good enough to be in the Top 5. I just need to cut out the mistakes.”

Rory McIlroy made five birdies, five bogeys, and an eagle to wrap up with a score of 68 following the first round.

Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy canned a birdie on the second hole of the 2023 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 22. However, he soon went off track after carding two back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes.

As the game proceeded, McIlroy made a par-3 ace on the eighth hole, followed by a birdie on the next hole. He carded two birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys on the front nine holes, while he carded three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine to finish with a score of 68.

Speaking about his opening-round performance, McIlroy said:

“As holes-in-one go, I've had them in the past where it has been like an okay shot and you get a little lucky. That was the best shot of the day that I hit."

He added:

“Obviously a bonus for it to go in the hole, but it was really cool. I played pretty averagely up until that point. Felt like that hole in one got me going a little bit. Birdied the next couple holes after that and sort of got me into the tournament a bit.”

McIlroy started the second round on Friday, June 23, on the tenth hole. He sank a birdie on the 11th hole and added another birdie on the 14th hole. He is yet to complete the second round.

