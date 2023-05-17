Why didn’t Tiger Woods attend the 2023 PGA Championship's Champions Dinner? Real reason explored

Tiger Woods opted out of the 2023 PGA Championship's Champions Dinner that took place on Tuesday, May 16. Unlike the Masters Champions Dinner last month, PGA Championship's Champions Dinner wasn't a big affair with only 14 former champions present on Tuesday evening.

Woods, who was present at the Masters Dinner last month underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to treat his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.

The 2023 Masters was the last tournament Woods participated in where he was forced to withdraw on the final day as his leg pain became unbearable amid challenging conditions of Augusta National.

Tiger has played just two events this year. At Genesis Invitational he finished T-45. During the tournament, he stated that he would play only in a handful of tournaments moving forward.

He said:

"Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do."

It seems Tiger will be out of action for a long time considering it will take a few months for him to recover from surgery.

Woods suffered from a car accident a couple of years back which resulted in the plantar fasciitis that he got. Last year he competed only in three majors.

What was on Champions Dinner's menu for the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship's Champions Dinner's menu was specially curated to the liking of the defending champion Justin Thomas. The Champions Dinner took place on Tuesday, where dinner was catered by Rao's a popular New York Southern Italian joint.

Here's the menu for the 2023 PGA Championship Champions Dinner:

Starters

Seafood salad, baked clams, and a house salad.

Main Course

The main course menu included a massive chicken parm fan, a penne vodka, Rao’s meatballs, and the pork chop with hot and sweet cherry peppers.

Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken, steak, sauteed broccoli.

Dessert

Rao’s NY-style cheesecake and some mixed berries

Who was present at the 2023 PGA Championship's Champions Dinner?

14 former champions pose with the trophy at the 2023 PGA Championship Champions Dinner

Here are the 14 former champions who were present at the 2023 PGA Championship Champions Dinner:

Shaun Micheel

Rich Beem

Brooks Koepka

Padraig Harrington

Rory McIlroy

Keegan Bradley

Mark Brooks

Collin Morikawa

Jeff Sluman

Justin Thomas

Jason Day

Jimmy Walker

Phil Mickelson

How many times has Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the 2007 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has achieved remarkable success in all the golf majors. He has triumphed in the Masters five times. He also has secured victories in three US Open and three Open Championships.

Tiger has lifted the Wanamaker trophy four times in his career, namely in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007. He has appeared in 22 PGA Championships and has made the cut 18 times.

Woods has placed in the top 25 eleven times. On nine occasions, he has finished in the top 10, a record at the PGA Championship.

