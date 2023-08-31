“Why don’t we just take the f***ing meeting” - Kevin Kisner slams PGA Tour’s efforts 'fighting' LIV Golf

Kevin Kisner has now slammed the PGA Tour’s approach to LIV Golf. The 39-year-old criticized the approach taken by the American circuit officials and asked why they couldn’t “take the f***ing meeting” with the Saudi league officials in lieu of taking a hard stance from the get-go.

Kisner, who served on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board as a Player Director from 2020 until the end of last year, sounded off on the officials’ lack of interest in settling the differences over talks. He dubbed the efforts fighting LIV as a “total waste of time.” The American golfer even questioned why the PGA decided to ‘fight somebody that they can’t beat in a money game.’

Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast, Kevin Kisner said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“Why did we not do this from the get go? You guys are insane. Why don’t we just take the f****** meeting and see what they have to say? What I’ve always been told is he who has the gold wins. They have the gold, we don’t. Why are we going to fight somebody that we can’t beat in a money game?”

It is noteworthy that Kisner’s remarks come in light of the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The move was opposed by several other players as well. Kisner noted that he was let down by the PGA-PIF merger.

Kevin Kisner added:

“Super weird. Working so hard on that board. Spending so much time and effort on it over the last three years and then being off of it. And then, you know, kind of getting thrown in your face, like: ‘Hey, you fought three years to fight the PIF and LIV Golf, now were going to be buddies.’ Total waste of time for three years basically.”

Kevin Kisner on Jay Monahan’s damaged reputation over PGA Tour-PIF merger

The 39-year-old event commented on the heat faced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan over the merger. Kisner noted that the decision to lead the PGA Tour-PIF merger has caused lasting damage to Monahan’s good name which couldn’t be reversed. He said that the players could get together and “fire Jay Monahan if we want to” but that wasn’t happening.

He said:

“It’s a players’ tour but you hire management that you have the sole purpose of being able to fire and hire to represent you, right? Like, we can fire Jay Monahan if we want to. It’s not that difficult. Not that I’m calling for Jay’s head but I don’t think the public perception, no matter how this ends, is ever going to make Jay Monahan look like a genius again.”

Kevin Kisner dubbed Monahan’s reluctance to upset the PGA Tour’s partners as the sole reason behind the controversial merger. He further added that no part of the move ‘made sense’ to him.

It is noteworthy that the PGA Tour is currently moving forward with the merger despite Monahan getting calls to resign from angry players and fans.