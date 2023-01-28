Why is DP World’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic finish pushed to Monday?

DP World's Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been further delayed due to weather conditions. The Dubai course witnessed overnight rainfall on Thursday that left the ground unplayable. Cleaning operations were conducted in the morning, but the first round was already delayed by a few hours.
The storm further interrupted the match on Friday, and thus the final was postponed until Monday. The ground reopened at around 1:15 pm local time, thus only 12 players started with tee-offs on the opening day, leaving the rest to compete on Friday.
The second-day action was pushed back until 10 a.m. local time, leading to the wrap-up of the first round on Friday. Apparently, none of the fields can complete the scheduled 36 holes.
English golfer Ian Poulter is leading the tournament after the first round, while Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed carded a six-under 66 in the opening round. They also could not start with their second round.
As the delay continued, officials confirmed that the event would conclude with the second round on Saturday and that the final two rounds would be held on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
DP World’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee-off schedule
Tee #1
- 3:40 pm- Marcel Schneider, Angel Hidalgo, Marc Warren
- 03:50 pm- Oliver Bekker, Ross Fisher, Marcus Helligkilde
- 04:00 pm- Zander Lombard, Adrain Otaegui, Hennie Du Plessis
- 04:10 pm- Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker, Henrik Stenson
- 04:20 pm- Sam Horsfield, Kalle Samooja, Jeff Winther
- 04:30 pm- Alexander Levy, Richard Bland, Andrew Johnston
- 04:40 pm- Jason Scrivener, Ian Poulter, Espen Kofstad
- 04:50 pm- Calum Hill, Louis De Jager, Darius Van Driel
- 05: 00 pm- Joost Luiten, Daan Huizing, Soren Kjeldsen
- 07:45 am- Issa Ela El Abou, Niklas Norgaard, Santiago Tarrio
- 07:55 am- Jacques Kruyswijk, Johannes Veerman, JC Ritchie
Tee #10
- 03:40 pm- Chase Hanna, Ockie Strydom, Julien Brun
- 03:50 pm- Edoardo Molinari, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
- 04:00 pm- Luke Donald, Jorge Campillo, Sebastian Soderberg
- 04:10 pm- Tyrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry
- 04:20 pm- Adrain Meronk, Sepp Straka, Ewen Ferguson
- 04:30 pm- Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 04:40 pm- Rasmus Hojgaard, Rafa Bello Cabrera, Lucas Herbert
- 04:50 pm- Dan Bradbury, Thristan Lawrence, Grant Forrest
- 05:00 pm- George Coetzee, Maximilian Kieffer, Alexander Bjork
- 05:10 pm- James Morrison, Marcus Kinhult, Justin Walters
- 07:45: Daniel Hillier, Tapio Pulkkanen, Mikael Lindberg
Tee #1
- 10:50 am- Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Von, Matthew Southgate
- 11:00 am- Thomas Bjorn, Oliver Wilson, Oliver Hunderboll
- 11:10 am- Miguel Angel Jimenez, Robert Macintyre, Antoine Rozner
- 11:20 am- Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:30 am- Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Min Woo Lee
- 11:40 am- Padraig Harrington, Eddie Pepperell, Nicolai Wallace
- 11:50 am- Nicolas Colsaerts, Pablo Larrazabal, Matt Wallace
- Noon: Adri Arnaus, Guido Migliozzi, Stephen Gallacher
- 12:10 pm- Sami Valimaki, Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell
- 12:20 pm- Joakim Lagergren, David Law, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 12:30 pm- Victor Dubuisson, Nacho Elvira, Nathan Kimsey
Tee #10
- 10:50 am- Jeremy Freiburghaus, Jazz Janewattananond, Lukas Nemez
- 11:00 am- Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins, Will Besseling
- 11:10 am- Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Harding, Masahiro Kawamura
- 11:20 am- Patrick Reed, Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson
- 11:30 am- Callum Shinkwin, Romain Langasque, Dale Whitnell
- 11:40 am- Shaun Norris, Lee Westwood, Hurly Long
- 11:50 am- Mikko Korhonen, Abraham Ancer, John Catlin
- 12:00- Aaron Cockrill, Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme
- 12:10 pm- Paul Waring, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marcus Armitage
- 12:20 pm- Andy Sullivan, Jamie Donaldson, Alexander Knappe
- 12:30 pm- Jack Senior, Jens Dantopr, Jeunghum Wang