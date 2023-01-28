Why is DP World’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic finish pushed to Monday?

DP World's Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been further delayed due to weather conditions. The Dubai course witnessed overnight rainfall on Thursday that left the ground unplayable. Cleaning operations were conducted in the morning, but the first round was already delayed by a few hours.

The storm further interrupted the match on Friday, and thus the final was postponed until Monday. The ground reopened at around 1:15 pm local time, thus only 12 players started with tee-offs on the opening day, leaving the rest to compete on Friday.

#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played over 72 holes, concluding on Monday.Saturday 28: Round 2 concludesSunday 29: Round 3 scheduledMonday 30: Round 4 scheduled The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played over 72 holes, concluding on Monday.Saturday 28: Round 2 concludesSunday 29: Round 3 scheduledMonday 30: Round 4 scheduled#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/PqZASQlfo8

The second-day action was pushed back until 10 a.m. local time, leading to the wrap-up of the first round on Friday. Apparently, none of the fields can complete the scheduled 36 holes.

English golfer Ian Poulter is leading the tournament after the first round, while Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed carded a six-under 66 in the opening round. They also could not start with their second round.

As the delay continued, officials confirmed that the event would conclude with the second round on Saturday and that the final two rounds would be held on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

DP World’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee-off schedule

Tee #1

3:40 pm- Marcel Schneider, Angel Hidalgo, Marc Warren

03:50 pm- Oliver Bekker, Ross Fisher, Marcus Helligkilde

04:00 pm- Zander Lombard, Adrain Otaegui, Hennie Du Plessis

04:10 pm- Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker, Henrik Stenson

04:20 pm- Sam Horsfield, Kalle Samooja, Jeff Winther

04:30 pm- Alexander Levy, Richard Bland, Andrew Johnston

04:40 pm- Jason Scrivener, Ian Poulter, Espen Kofstad

04:50 pm- Calum Hill, Louis De Jager, Darius Van Driel

05: 00 pm- Joost Luiten, Daan Huizing, Soren Kjeldsen

07:45 am- Issa Ela El Abou, Niklas Norgaard, Santiago Tarrio

07:55 am- Jacques Kruyswijk, Johannes Veerman, JC Ritchie

Tee #10

03:40 pm- Chase Hanna, Ockie Strydom, Julien Brun

03:50 pm- Edoardo Molinari, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

04:00 pm- Luke Donald, Jorge Campillo, Sebastian Soderberg

04:10 pm- Tyrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry

04:20 pm- Adrain Meronk, Sepp Straka, Ewen Ferguson

04:30 pm- Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma, Thorbjorn Olesen

04:40 pm- Rasmus Hojgaard, Rafa Bello Cabrera, Lucas Herbert

04:50 pm- Dan Bradbury, Thristan Lawrence, Grant Forrest

05:00 pm- George Coetzee, Maximilian Kieffer, Alexander Bjork

05:10 pm- James Morrison, Marcus Kinhult, Justin Walters

07:45: Daniel Hillier, Tapio Pulkkanen, Mikael Lindberg

Tee #1

10:50 am- Tom McKibbin, Nicolai Von, Matthew Southgate

11:00 am- Thomas Bjorn, Oliver Wilson, Oliver Hunderboll

11:10 am- Miguel Angel Jimenez, Robert Macintyre, Antoine Rozner

11:20 am- Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 am- Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Min Woo Lee

11:40 am- Padraig Harrington, Eddie Pepperell, Nicolai Wallace

11:50 am- Nicolas Colsaerts, Pablo Larrazabal, Matt Wallace

Noon: Adri Arnaus, Guido Migliozzi, Stephen Gallacher

12:10 pm- Sami Valimaki, Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell

12:20 pm- Joakim Lagergren, David Law, Fabrizio Zanotti

12:30 pm- Victor Dubuisson, Nacho Elvira, Nathan Kimsey

Tee #10

10:50 am- Jeremy Freiburghaus, Jazz Janewattananond, Lukas Nemez

11:00 am- Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins, Will Besseling

11:10 am- Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Harding, Masahiro Kawamura

11:20 am- Patrick Reed, Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson

11:30 am- Callum Shinkwin, Romain Langasque, Dale Whitnell

11:40 am- Shaun Norris, Lee Westwood, Hurly Long

11:50 am- Mikko Korhonen, Abraham Ancer, John Catlin

12:00- Aaron Cockrill, Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme

12:10 pm- Paul Waring, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marcus Armitage

12:20 pm- Andy Sullivan, Jamie Donaldson, Alexander Knappe

12:30 pm- Jack Senior, Jens Dantopr, Jeunghum Wang

