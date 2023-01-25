The 2023 Dubai Desert Classic is all set to get underway on Thursday (January 26) and will run until January 29 at the Emirates Golf Club.

The line-up for the tournament is beyond exciting. Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will be starting his 2023 season with the Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy, along with his fellow PGA Tour players Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and others, will go against several LIV Golf players such as Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegei, and Laurie Canter, amongst others.

Here's how the schedule of the exhilarating tournament looks.

*Please note that the times are in the local time zone.

Thursday, January 26:

AM Two tee: 7:10-8:50

PM Two tee: 11:30-13:10

Friday, January 27:

AM Two tee: 7:10-8:50

PM Two tee: 11:30-13:10

Saturday, January 28:

7:30-12:45

Sunday, January 29:

7:30-12:45

How can you watch 2023 Dubai Desert Classic?

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews (Image via Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The 2023 Dubai Desert Classic will be broadcast on the Golf Channel in the US and Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

The Golf Channel telecast timings are as follows:

*Please note that the times are in Eastern Time (ET).

THURSDAY:

2:30-8:30 AM: Round 1

FRIDAY:

2:30-8:30 AM: Round 2

SATURDAY:

2-8 AM: Round 3

SUNDAY:

2-8 AM: Round 4

The Sky Sports broadcast schedule is as follows:

*Please note that all these times are in British Standard Time (BST).

THURSDAY:

Sky Sports Golf at 4 a.m. and Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30 a.m.

FRIDAY:

Sky Sports Golf at 4 a.m. and Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY:

Sky Sports Golf at 5 a.m. and Sky Sports Main Event at 7 a.m.

SUNDAY:

Sky Sports Golf at 5 a.m.

It will definitely be an interesting contest and golf fans should not miss this thrilling competition.

