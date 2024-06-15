Why did fans from grandstand boo during the US Open 2024 Round 3 at Pinehurst 2?

The 2024 US Open has by far been the toughest tournament of the 2024 season so far. The Pinehurst course #2 has been particularly hard for golfers to navigate, with even the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele struggling.

The Pinehurst Course has been watered on a daily basis, much to the dismay of many of the fans. The ground maintenance staff that has been watering the course in the mornings has garnered criticism from the fans for doing so.

On Day 3, one of the volunteers at the US Open, who was watering the course, got booed by the audience in the grandstands.

Instead of taking this as a negative thing, the US Open volunteer said that it was the 'coolest thing' that ever happened to her.

"Getting booed by the grand stands at the @usopengolf for putting water down on the greens might be the coolest thing to ever happen to me"

Only 15 golfers have managed to stay under par after 2 days at the US Open. Scottie Scheffler barely managed to make the cut for the event. Stars such as Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Max Homa failed to make the cut going into the weekend.

2024 US Open: Day 2 leaderboard explored

Ludvig Aberg took the solo lead at the end of day 2, with an overall score of -5. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, and Thomas Detry share the joint second lead of the event. Following is the leaderboard for day 2 of the US Open:

1 Ludvig Åberg -5

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T2 Thomas Detry -4

T2 Patrick Cantlay -4

T5 Rory McIlroy -3

T5 Tony Finau -3

T5 Matthieu Pavon -3

8 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T9 Tom Kim -1

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T9 Xander Schauffele -1

T9 Akshay Bhatia -1

T9 Tim Widing -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Zac Blair -1

T16 Billy Horschel E

T16 Sam Burns E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Sergio Garcia E

T16 Russell Henley E

T21 Taylor Pendrith +1

T21 Frankie Capan III +1

T21 Seonghyeon Kim +1

T21 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T21 Sam Bennett +1

T21 Nico Echavarria +1

T27 Brian Harman +2

T27 Sepp Straka +2

T27 Jackson Suber +2

T27 Chris Kirk +2

T27 Adam Scott +2

T27 Denny McCarthy +2

T27 Emiliano Grillo +2

T27 Min Woo Lee +2

T27 Davis Thompson +2

T27 Isaiah Salinda +2

T37 Mark Hubbard +3

T37 Adam Svensson +3

T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

T37 Harris English +3

T37 Jordan Spieth +3

T37 Martin Kaymer +3

T37 Brian Campbell +3

T37 Gunnar Broin(a) +3

T37 Cameron Smith +3

T37 Matt Kuchar +3

T37 Daniel Berger +3

T37 Si Woo Kim +3

T37 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T37 Aaron Rai +3

T51 Wyndham Clark +4

T51 J.T. Poston +4

T51 Keegan Bradley +4

T51 Collin Morikawa +4

T51 David Puig +4

T51 Austin Eckroat +4

T57 Greyson Sigg +5

T57 Tommy Fleetwood +5

T57 Scottie Scheffler +5

T57 Cameron Young +5

T57 Shane Lowry +5

T57 Ben Kohles +5

T57 Brendon Todd +5

T57 Luke Clanton (a) +5

T57 Brandon Wu +5

T57 Tom McKibbin +5

T57 Dean Burmester +5

T57 Justin Lower +5

T57 Max Greyserman +5

T57 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5

T57 Francesco Molinari +5

T57 Brooks Koepka +5

T57 Sahith Theegala +5

T57 Ryan Fox +5

The US Open boasts a prize purse of $21.5 million, of which the winner will earn $4.3 million.

