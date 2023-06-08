Why are fans trending Boycott PGA on social media? Real reason explored

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday, June 6, that the Tour will be signing a deal with LIV Golf. Despite their year-long feud, they have now banded together to promote the sport.

However, the merger has sparked outrage on social media. Fans have taken to Twitter to call for a boycott of the PGA Tour because they have issues with LIV Golf, which is supported by Saudi Arabia's PIF.

Saudi Arabia was allegedly linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Fifteen of the 19 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who purportedly approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Another reason why individuals oppose LIV Golf is Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record.

Saudi Arabia's PIF is also accused of sports washing since it regularly invests large sums of money in various sports, thereby diluting the competitiveness of the sports.

Fans are thus trending #BoycottPGA on social media. One of them commented:

"#BoycottPGA jay monagan you are an international disgrace. You had it made. Liv was no competition to PGA Tour. Whatever happened to #NeverForget???"

Some more comments are as follows:

"Jack Nicklaus says the PGA’s sellout to LIV is “good for the game of golf.” It’s probably not. And it’s definitely not good for America. #BoycottPGA #NeverForget"

"The PGA golf tour is now synonymous with terrorism, human rights violations, murder and Donald Trump. Truly disgusted by the PGA and sorry for the players who stood by them, only to get screwed by them. I can’t ever watch golf again with a clear conscience,so I won’t. #BoycottPGA"

"BOYCOTT PGA TOUR. Now in bed with the Saudis, sponsors of the 9/11 attack. The commissioner should be terminated immediately, and this deal should be revoked."

The 9/11 Families United chair Terry Strada slammed Jay Monahan, saying:

"The PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget."

"I accept those criticisms" - Jay Monahan on receiving hate from people

The golfing industry was taken aback when Jay Monahan disclosed the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. He has received a lot of criticism since, with some even calling for his resignation.

In an interview with SkySports, Monahan confessed that he has accepted the criticism. He said:

"I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Any time I've said anything I've said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change, and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point."

