Why did Frankie Capan III withdraw from the 3M Open 2025?

Frankie Capan III has pulled out of the 2025 3M Open following the conclusion of the opening round. According to the PGA Tour, a wrist injury was the reason behind his early exit from the home event.On Thursday, July 24, Capan teed it up at TPC Twin Cities for his second straight appearance at the 3M Open. The PGA Tour rookie started on the 10th hole and had a steady start with eight straight pars before bogeying the ninth. However, things took a turn on the par-4 second hole, where he made a quadruple bogey after hitting his ball into the water.Eventually, Frankie Capan finished with a 7-over 78 in the first round, the worst score of the day. Following the conclusion of Day 1 action, the PGA Tour announced that he would not continue in the 3M Open due to the injury.Following the first round, Adam Svensson took a two-shot lead after shooting an 11-under 60. For the uninitiated, he also broke the course record of 62, which was held by Bryson DeChambeau and four other players. Besides, this is the second-lowest round of the season after Jake Knapp's 59.Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 3M Open after Round 1:1. Adam Svensson (-11)T2. Sam Stevens (-9)T2. Thorbjørn Olesen (-9)T4. Chad Ramey (-8)T4. Matti Schmid (-8)T4. Chris Gotterup (-8)T7. Brendan Valdes (-7)T7. Jake Knapp (-7)T7. Chris Kirk (-7)T7. Zac Blair (-7)Frankie Capan III's performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 1 exploredHere's a look at Frankie Capan III's hole-by-hole performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 1:Back Nine (IN)Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (E)Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (E)Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 17, Par 3: 3 (E)Hole 18, Par 5: 6 (+1)IN Total: 37 (+1)Front Nine (OUT)Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (+5)Hole 2, Par 4: 8 (+5)Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (+6)Hole 4, Par 3: 4 (+6)Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (+5)Hole 6, Par 5: 4 (+5)Hole 7, Par 4: 4 (+6)Hole 8, Par 3: 4 (+7)Hole 9, Par 4: 5 (+7)OUT Total: 41 (+6)Round TotalScore: 78 (+7)