Why is golf analyst Colt Knost caddying for Taylor Montgomery at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

CBS Golf Analyst Colt Knost has been an integral part of the WM Phoenix Open in the past, with his broadcast from the 16th hole becoming a memorable tradition for many. However, this year will be slightly different, as Knost puts on his bib to caddie for his friend Taylor Montgomery.

Montgomery's usual caddie Grant Booth could not make it this weekend. Booth, who is also his swing coach, is a golfer himself and will be away on tournament duties this weekend. Montgomery asked Knost to caddie for him this week and since NBC is handling the WM Phoenix Open coverage, Knost agreed.

This will be Taylor Montgomery's fifth start of the 2024 season and is considered a sleeper pick for the tournament. He finished T13 at both the 2024 Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open. His odds of winning the title this weekend are +6500.

Groupings and tee times for Day 1 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and Min Woo Lee. Following are the groupings and the tee times for Day 1 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Tee 1:

9:20 a.m. Carl Yuan, David Lipsky, Martin Laird

9:31 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

9:42 a.m. Davis Thompson, Luke Donald, Alex Noren

9:53 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Vincent Norrman, Akshay Bhatia

10:04 a.m. Harris English, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk

10:15 a.m. Matt Kuchar, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace

10:26 a.m. Nicolas Echavarria, Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge

10:37 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Ryan Brehm, Lee Hodges

10:48 a.m. Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu, Garrick Higgo

10:59 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Hayden Buckley, Denny McCarthy

11:10 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

2:00 p.m. Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley

2:11 p.m. Zac Blair, Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley

2:22 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Will Gordon

2:33 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama

2:44 p.m. Cameron Young, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

2:55 p.m. Sam Burns, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

3:06 p.m. Scott Stallings, Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey

3:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Taylor Moore, Zach Johnson

3:28 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthew NeSmith

3:39 p.m. Ryan Fox, Robby Shelton, Mark Hubbard

3:50 p.m. Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Kno

Tee 10:

9:20 a.m. Tyson Alexander, Kevin Yu, Nate Lashley

9:31 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Matti Schmid, Callum Tarren

9:42 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

9:53 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Brian Harman

10:04 a.m. Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

10:15 a.m. Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im

10:26 a.m. Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd, Sahith Theegala

10:37 a.m. Luke List, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

10:48 a.m. C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley, Aaron Rai

10:59 a.m. Ben Taylor, S.H. Kim, Lanto Griffin

11:10 a.m. Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez, Nicolo Galletti

2:00 p.m. Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

2:11 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

2:22 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

2:33 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker

2:44 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Stewart Cink, Nick Hardy

2:55 p.m. Chez Reavie, Corey Conners, K.H. Lee

3:06 p.m. Daniel Berger, Seamus Power, Camilo Villegas

3:17 p.m. Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Stadler

3:28 p.m. Ryan Moore, Justin Lower, Doug Ghim

3:39 p.m. Justin Suh, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Troy Merritt

3:50 p.m. Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Sami Valimaki, Jesse Mueller

The WM Phoenix Open is the third Signature Event on the 2024 PGA Tour season and will have a prize purse of $20 million.