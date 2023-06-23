Why are golfers engaged in focusing on driving techniques at the Travelers Championship 2023?

The 2023 Travelers Championship kick-started with Denny McCarthy playing around 60 on the first day. He canned ten birdies in the opening round of the tournament.

The TPC River Highlands witnessed the birdies festival on Thursday, June 22 with 91 golfers' scorecard counts in deficit. However, it does not mean the course is easy to play golf. Players have been engaged in focusing on driving techniques to improve their game at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Xander Schauffele (Image via Getty)

Speaking about the tournament, the defending champion, Xander Schauffele said via Golf Digest:

"You have a lot of high expectations when you come to a place and you look up at the board and you're expecting a 60 or 63 to show up. A lot of good things need to happen for that to go your way.”

He went on to say that players need to sharpen their skills at this week's event:

“Around this property you have to be in the fairway. If you want to be successful around the course and give yourself a lot of good looks you have to be shooting from the fairway a majority of the time.”

Ahead of the start of the tournament on Wednesday, June 21, golfers were spotted working on their driver techniques and practicing around the greens

2023 Travelers Championship round 1 leaderboard

Below is the 2023 Travelers Championship round 1 leaderboard:

1 Denny McCarthy -10

T2 Adam Scott -8

T2 Keegan Bradley -8

4 Scottie Scheffer -7

T5 Eric Cole -6

T5 Shane Lowry -6

T5 Chez Reavie -6

T5 Kevin Streelman -6

T8 Cam Davis -5

T8 Sungjae Im -5

T8 Brendon Todd -5

T8 Kevin Yu -5

T8 Patrick Cantiay -5

T8 Kelly Kraft -5

T8 Zac Blair -5

T16 Chad Ramey -4

T16 Ben Taylor -4

T16 J.T. Poston -4

T16 Luke List -4

T16 Sahith Theegala -4

T16 Greyson Sigg -4

T16 Brian Harman -4

T16 Min Woo Lee -4

T16 Seonghyeon Kim -4

T16 Chesson Hadley -4

T16 Patrick Rodgers -4

T16 Stephan Jaeger -4

T28 Lucas Herbert -3

T28 Aaron Rai -3

T28 Andrew Novak -3

T28 Callum Tarren -3

T28 Patton Kizzire -3

T28 Viktor Hovland -3

T28 Ludvig Aberg -3

T28 Lee Hodges -3

T28 Austin Eckroat -3

T28 Cameron Young -3

T28 Davis Thompson -3

T28 Ben Martin -3

T28 Andrew Landry -3

T28 Andrew Putnam -3

T28 Emiliano Grillo -3

T28 Matt Fitzpatrick -3

T28 Corey Conners -3

T28 Jon Rahm -3

T46 Xander Schauffele -2

T46 Adam Schenk -2

T46 Justin Suh -2

T46 Jason Dutner -2

T46 Wyndham Clarke -2

T46 Max McGreevy -2

T46 Andy Svoboda -2

T46 Brett Stegmaier -2

T46 Rory Mcliroy -2

T46 Kevin Tway -2

T46 Brandon Wu -2

T46 Dylan Wu -2

T46 Russell Knox -2

T46 Sam Bennett -2

T46 Byeong Hun An -2

T46 Adam Long -2

T46 Tom Hoge -2

T46 David Lipsky -2

T46 Zach Johnson -2

T46 Matt NeSmith -2

T46 Michael Kim -2

T46 Ryan Palmer -2

T68 Nick Hardy -1

T68 J.J. Spaun -1

T68 Carson Young -1

T68 Doug Ghim -1

T68 Kyle Reifers -1

T68 Tony Finau -1

T68 Martin Laird -1

T68 Gary Woodland -1

T68 Jim Herman -1

T68 Tom Kim -1

T68 Harris English -1

T68 Russell Henley -1

T68 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T68 Robert Streb -1

T68 Peter Mainati -1

T68 Hideki Matsuyama -1

T68 Lanto Grin -1

T68 Séamus Power -1

T68 Beau Hosler -1

T68 KH. Lee -1

T68 Sepp Straka -1

T68 Mark Hubbard -1

T68 Robby Shelton -1

T68 Tyler Duncan -1

T92 Davis Riley E

T92 Nick Watney E

T92 Doc Redman E

T92 Brian Gay E

T92 Nate Lashley E

T92 Webb Simpson E

T92 Rickie Fowler E

T92 Harry Hall E

T92 Thomas Detry E

T92 Justin Thomas E

T92 Vincent Norman E

T92 Lucas Glover E

T92 Sam Ryder E

T92 Alex Smalley E

