Travelers Championship 2023 odds and top bets explored

The 2023 Travelers Championship is here. The event, following the US Open 2023, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. Being the final PGA Tour elevated event before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the four-day affair features a stacked 156-player field.
Golfers on the Travelers Championship field will go up against each other for the $20 million prize purse on offer. It is pertinent to note that the purse has more than doubled from last year's $8.3 million pool. Owing to its ‘designated’ event status, the championship will feature names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, among others.
Travelers Championship odds
Unsurprisingly, the top-three ranked golfers are among the favorites to win the 2023 Travelers Championship.
According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, World no.1 Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite in the latest edition of the event. World no. 2 Jon Rahm and no.3 Rory McIlroy are third and fourth on the odds list. The duo comes into the event with 10-1 odds.
Interestingly, World no.4 Patrick Cantlay splits the top three to place himself as the second favorite on the odds list. The golfer follows leader Scheffler with 9-1 odds.
It is noteworthy that US Open champion Wyndham Clark is a longshot to win in back-to-back weeks with 40-1 odds. Xander Schauffele (12-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tommy Fleetwood (22-1), Tony Finau (25-1), Collin Morikawa (28-1), Tom Kim (33-1) and Russell Henley (33-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.
Here are the updated odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship (As per Caesars Sportsbook):
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Tom Kim +3300
- Russell Henley +3300
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Cameron Young +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Thomas +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Jason Day +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Denny McCarthy +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Austin Eckroat +7000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Shane Lowry +8000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Keegan Bradley +9000
- Ludvig Aberg +9000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Eric Cole +15000
- Sam Bennett +15000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Seamus Power +17500
- Matt Kuchar +17500
- Justin Suh +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Byeong Hun An +17500
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Brendon Todd +20000
- Will Gordon +22500
- Emiliano Grillo +22500
- Tom Hoge +22500
- Thomas Detry +22500
- Mackenzie Hughes +22500
- Mark Hubbard +22500
- Adam Schenk +22500
- Chez Reavie +22500
- Kevin Yu +25000
- Andrew Putnam +25000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +25000
- Sam Stevens +25000
- Sepp Straka +25000
- Adam Svensson +25000
