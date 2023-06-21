Travelers Championship 2023 odds and top bets explored

The 2023 Travelers Championship is here. The event, following the US Open 2023, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. Being the final PGA Tour elevated event before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the four-day affair features a stacked 156-player field.

Golfers on the Travelers Championship field will go up against each other for the $20 million prize purse on offer. It is pertinent to note that the purse has more than doubled from last year's $8.3 million pool. Owing to its ‘designated’ event status, the championship will feature names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, among others.

Travelers Championship odds

Unsurprisingly, the top-three ranked golfers are among the favorites to win the 2023 Travelers Championship.

According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, World no.1 Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite in the latest edition of the event. World no. 2 Jon Rahm and no.3 Rory McIlroy are third and fourth on the odds list. The duo comes into the event with 10-1 odds.

Interestingly, World no.4 Patrick Cantlay splits the top three to place himself as the second favorite on the odds list. The golfer follows leader Scheffler with 9-1 odds.

It is noteworthy that US Open champion Wyndham Clark is a longshot to win in back-to-back weeks with 40-1 odds. Xander Schauffele (12-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tommy Fleetwood (22-1), Tony Finau (25-1), Collin Morikawa (28-1), Tom Kim (33-1) and Russell Henley (33-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Here are the updated odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship (As per Caesars Sportsbook):

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

More details on the 2023 Travelers Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.

