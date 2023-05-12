Why did Henrik Stenson resign from DP World Tour? Real reason explored

Henrik Stenson is the most recent golfer to leave the DP World Tour. Following the European Tour's fine imposed on LIV golfers, the Swedish golfer chose to resign as a member.

Last month, the DP World Tour won a dispute against LIV Golf, and players who defeated them were penalized roughly €100,000.

Previously, fellow Ryder Cup participants Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter left the DP World Tour.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Stenson explained his decision, saying:

“It is sad that it has come to this. But it is what it is and it certainly wasn’t unexpected. They left me with no other choice so I have resigned. That’s it. I don’t really feel like it will do any good to dig into this too deeply.”

Henrik Stenson has competed in five Ryder Cups, winning in 2006, 2014, and 2018. He was named captain of the European squad, which will compete in Rome in September.

However, he later joined LIV Golf and was replaced by Luke Donald, who is now the new captain of the European Ryder Cup squad. Stenson continued to speak about his Tour experience, saying:

“I’m appreciative of what the tour has done for me over the years. But they have chosen how they want to view the future. And we have obviously done the same. Unfortunately, they don’t go together at this point.”

“I haven’t added up the numbers"- Henrik Stenson discusses the DP World Cup penalty

Henrik Stenson discussed the DP World Tour penalty levied on LIV golfers. Golfers were fined approximately €100,000 per match.

Stenson was fined between £50,000 and £75,000 per match. He also mentioned the fine in an interview with Golf Digest. Henrik stated:

“I haven’t added up the numbers on how much I was fined. It was anywhere between £50,000 and £75,000 per LIV event, which added up to a substantial amount. I don’t feel like me spilling the beans and airing my views on all this is actually going to be what I should do. Doing that is only going to make the situation even more infected than it already is.

"As was the case when I resigned the Ryder Cup captaincy, I have my views on a lot of things that have gone on. But out of respect for a lot of people and what they do -- and even those I don’t totally respect --there is no point in me digging any deeper. There is less than half a year until the Ryder Cup so it is best I don’t say much other than to say I’ve resigned," he added.

Henrik Stenson began his professional career in 1998 and has won in 22 professional competitions. He has six PGA Tour victories and eleven European Tour victories.

Stenson has risen to second in the world rankings and has competed in all four major tournaments. He has, however, only won one event. In 2016, Stenson won The Open Championship.

Meanwhile, the Swedish golfer is looking forward to the forthcoming LIV Golf event in Tulsa this week.

