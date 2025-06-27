Why does Hideki Matsuyama have a surprise new caddie at Rocket Classic 2025? Real reason explored

Hideki Matsuyama has a new caddie named Mei Inui at the 2025 Rocket Classic, because his full-time caddie, Shota Hayafuji, returned to Japan to renew his visa. Mei is Matsuyama’s wife, as the couple got hitched in 2017, completing eight years of married life in 2025.

Matsuyama has been secretive about his personal life, but he disclosed information about his wife after the couple welcomed their first child into the world. At the 2017 Northern Trust Open, he also revealed why he kept his relationship with Mei a secret until then. He said:

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question…But I felt that after the [2017] PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know.”

Mei was also in attendance at the 2021 Masters Tournament, where Hideki Matsuyama won the event. After claiming his major victory, the golfer shared how he was happy to have played for his family. His words were:

“I was thinking about them all the way around today. I’m really happy that I played well for them.”

Matsuyama has finished playing the first round of the Rocket Classic, and he landed in T26 with a total score of 5-under. He carded two birdies on the front nine on the first round, followed by four birdies on the back nine along with an eagle.

Before this, Hideki Matsuyama played at the Travelers Championship to land in T30 with 4-under. The golfer had only one triumph this season, and it was at the Sentry Tournament with 35-under after shooting 65-65-62-65.

When will Hideki Matsuyama tee off for the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Hideki Matsuyama will start playing the second round of the Rocket Classic at 7:29 am ET along with Ben Griffin and Max Homa on Hole 10. Next to them, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young, and Austin Eckroat are grouped to start at 7:40 am ET on the same hole. Before Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Jake Knapp, and Stephan Jaeger will tee off at 7:18 am ET.

Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, and Kevin Roy are the first group to play at 6:45 am ET. Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, and Micahel La Sasso are the last group to start at 2:22 pm ET.

Defending champion Cam Davis will start with Min Woo Lee and Wyndham Clark at 12:43 pm ET on the first hole. Before them, Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, and Danny Walker will tee off at 12:32 pm ET. After Davis, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay will play at 12:54 pm ET.

